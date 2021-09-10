Bhabanipur BJP pick Priyanka Tibrewal is all set to take on Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the September 30 bypoll which promises to be a cracker of an election. While Banerjee fights for survival, Tibrewal — an advocate — will fight for the dignity of the BJP which is in a direct contest with the Trinamool Congress. Speaking exclusively to CNN-News18, Tibrewal said she had already taken on the TMC in court for post-poll violence and defeated the party and hence, she had the opportunity to do the same in the political battlefield this time around. Edited excerpts:

Did you think you will get the ticket? What could be the reason behind picking you?

Neither did I ask for the ticket nor did I think I would get it. I had no intent to fight. It’s the party high command’s decision and I am thankful to them. I will try my best. I think the high command believed I am the fittest face to take on the chief minister. They have seen my connect with the people and how much they trust me so probably that is the reason they have picked me.

Taking on Mamata Banerjee in a place like Bhabanipur is a big challenge. How do you plan to handle it?

It is big? Not for me. I have already taken on Mamata Banerjee in court when I proved her wrong on the issue of post-poll violence in Bengal. This is the second time I will challenge her. I was born in Bhabanipur and know every lane, by-lane of this area; this is my ‘nanibari’.

Do you think this is a reward for you since you fought the post-poll violence case?

It was not a game for me. I stood up to retain democracy in Bengal. I felt “Insaniyat zinda rehna zaruri hai (humanity must stay alive)”. You cannot kill, rape people just because they didn’t vote for you. As an educated person, I refuse to accept this. So I stood up and fought for the people. Whether I win or lose, it does not matter. I will always raise my voice.

The Congress is not putting up a candidate. Do you think that will make your fight difficult?

Congress has no stake here. You have seen the votes they got. Left and Congress are out of the race.

Why will people vote for you and not Mamata Banerjee?

I promise you that if a fair election takes place, if people are allowed to vote without manipulation, I will win. I have understood the pulse of the people. Mamata forced people to leave their homes. When violence, rapes were taking place, she was silent. I raised my voice and helped people return home.

What is your strategy for the campaign?

My campaign will mostly be door-to-door. I will reach out to people and remind them of the lack of development. You can buy a vote with Rs 500 but you need the basics of life like water to survive. Here, those who don’t support get killed, raped or threatened. I will make them aware of these things.

Do you expect senior leaders from Delhi to come and campaign for you?

That is the prerogative of the seniors. The TMC has star campaigners such as Kunal Ghosh; basically people who went to jail, intimidated commoners are their campaigners.

What do you have to say about the way election was declared for Bhabanipur?

Bhabanipur election is a forcible step. There was a time when they used to cite Covid-19 during polls. Now there is no Covid? The fact is they want to save her chair. For them, only the chair matters.

What do you have to say on TMC campaign of #BJP insults Maa Durga?

Maa Durga is far from them. They don’t save people in distress and they will get the answer from people soon.

