Bhabanipur Bypoll LIVE Updates: Litmust Test for Mamata Today as Voting Begins; Priyanka Tibrewal Accuses TMC of Booth Capturing

Even though the Trinamool Congress swept the assembly polls, winning 213 seats out of the 292 where polls were held in April this year to return to power for the third consecutive time, Banerjee lost from Nandigram to BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari, her protégé-turned-adversary. Banerjee needs to win from an assembly seat by November 5 to remain the state’s chief minister. The constituency has 2,06,389 electors out of which 95,143 are female voters, which comes to around 46%. More than 20% of the people in Bhabanipur are Muslims, while Sikhs and non-Bengali speaking Hindus comprise around 34% of the local population.

In view of the bypoll, 20 additional companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be deployed in the constituency. Besides Bhabanipur, Samserganj and Jangipur constituencies are also going to bypolls on Thursday. Apart from CAPF, there are 52 other companies of central forces deployed for the polls in the three assembly seats. On Tuesday, the Election Commission imposed Section 144 in Bhabanipur till the end of bypoll on September 30. The decision came after a delegation of BJP leaders approached the Election Commission to enforce curfew and deploy central forces to ensure fair elections.

As heavy rains pounded Kolkata, election officials said all arrangements have been made in case the rains continue. All polling centres were asked to arrange pumps to drain floodwaters, while police personnel deployed for the election were told to carry raincoats and umbrellas, they said. Several places in the Bhabanipur constituency were under water on Wednesday following the overnight rains, officials said. Waterlogging was also reported from Amherst Street, Thanthania, Central Avenue and Nayabad, among others.

