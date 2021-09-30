Bhabanipur Bypoll LIVE Updates: Litmust Test for Mamata Today as Voting Begins; Priyanka Tibrewal Accuses TMC of Booth Capturing

Bhabanipur Bypoll LIVE Updates: The battle for West Bengal’s high-voltage Bhabanipur bypoll began at 7 am as people queued up to vote. The by-election will see chief minister Mamata Banerjee and BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal square off in a hotly contested poll. Tibrewal, who was spotted at polling booths this morning, hoped for “fair elections”. “TMC MLA Madan Mitra has purposely shut the voting machine here (polling booth of ward number 72) as he wants to capture the booth,” she alleged. The assembly constituency, which lies in the heart of south Kolkata, is Banerjee’s home turf.
Not only is Banerjee a resident of this constituency, she had been elected twice from the seat in 2011 and 2016. On the other hand, Tibrewal is a woman youth leader and advocate who was the legal adviser of Babul Supriyo. She joined the BJP in August 2014 on the now-TMC leader’s suggestion and is said to be inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Congress decided to not field any candidate against Banerjee, while its ally CPI(M) has decided to prop up advocate Shrijeeb Biswas from Bhabanipur.
The by-election assumes significance for Banerjee who must win in order to remain chief minister of the state. As per Article 164 of the Constitution, a minister who is not an MLA within six months has to resign and therefore it is crucial for Banerjee to win the bypoll. The bypoll became necessary because TMC leader Sovandeb Chatterjee, who had won from Bhabanipur in the assembly polls earlier this year, resigned in May so that Banerjee could contest from the seat and retain her berth.
Bengal Bypolls: Bhabanipur in Spotlight | Polling began at 7 am on Thursday for the by-election to the Bhabanipur seat, where West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting, and two other constituencies amid tight security and stringent COVID-19 measures, officials said. The by-polls are being held in south Kolkata's Bhabanipur, besides Jangipur and Samserganj seats in Murshidabad district.
A total 6,97,164 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the three constituencies. Votes will be counted on October 3.
Considering the incessant rains in Kolkata for the last few days, the Commission has made arrangements to take the people to the polling stations.
The EC has asked all the people to call on the toll-free number 1950 if they can't go to their respective polling stations. The Commission will make arrangements to bring the voters to the booths and send them back after they exercise their franchise.
Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed within 200 metres of the polling centres. Kolkata Police, which will be in charge of security outside the booths in Bhabanipur, has already set up pickets across 38 locations in the constituency, a police officer said. There will be heavy deployment of forces, including quick response teams, in Bhabanipur. Security has also been heightened in Jangipur and Samserganj seats. Votes polled on Thursday will be counted on October 3. Banerjee will fight BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal, and CPI(M)'s Srijib Biswas in Bhabanipur.
Security Arrangement for Bypolls | A total of 72 companies of central forces have been deployed in the three constituencies, of which 35 were sent to Bhabanipur alone. Three personnel will man each of the 287 booths at the 97 polling centres in Bhabanipur, an election official said. The Election Commission has asked the Irrigation Department to be on alert owing to inclement weather conditions and all polling stations were directed to keep pumps ready to drain out floodwaters.
Even though the Trinamool Congress swept the assembly polls, winning 213 seats out of the 292 where polls were held in April this year to return to power for the third consecutive time, Banerjee lost from Nandigram to BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari, her protégé-turned-adversary. Banerjee needs to win from an assembly seat by November 5 to remain the state’s chief minister. The constituency has 2,06,389 electors out of which 95,143 are female voters, which comes to around 46%. More than 20% of the people in Bhabanipur are Muslims, while Sikhs and non-Bengali speaking Hindus comprise around 34% of the local population.
In view of the bypoll, 20 additional companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be deployed in the constituency. Besides Bhabanipur, Samserganj and Jangipur constituencies are also going to bypolls on Thursday. Apart from CAPF, there are 52 other companies of central forces deployed for the polls in the three assembly seats. On Tuesday, the Election Commission imposed Section 144 in Bhabanipur till the end of bypoll on September 30. The decision came after a delegation of BJP leaders approached the Election Commission to enforce curfew and deploy central forces to ensure fair elections.
As heavy rains pounded Kolkata, election officials said all arrangements have been made in case the rains continue. All polling centres were asked to arrange pumps to drain floodwaters, while police personnel deployed for the election were told to carry raincoats and umbrellas, they said. Several places in the Bhabanipur constituency were under water on Wednesday following the overnight rains, officials said. Waterlogging was also reported from Amherst Street, Thanthania, Central Avenue and Nayabad, among others.
