Bhabanipur Bypoll Result LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begins as Mamata Banerjee Looks to Retain CM Crown; Priyanka Tibrewal Writes to HC

Bhabanipur By-election Result LIVE Updates: It’s D-Day for Mamata Banerjee today as counting of votes in Bhabanipur seat will begin soon from where the West Bengal Chief Minister hopes to register a victory over her key rival Priyanka Tibrewal of the BJP to retain power in the state. The Election Commission began counting of votes at 8am and the results are usually clear based on trends by the afternoon. There will be 21 rounds of counting of votes in the Bhabanipur constituency. The Bhabanipur constituency, which was formed in 2011 after delimitation, has been a stronghold of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) since its inception. Mamata Banerjee’s Kalighat residence falls under this constituency.
Tibrewal has written to the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court seeking preventive measures in connection with possible post-poll violence after results are declared. In the letter, Priyanka Tibrewal has sought strict orders to the Kolkata Police to take all precautionary measures to prevent any kind of violence post declaration of bye-election result. Referring to incidents of violence that took place in West Bengal following declaration of result of state assembly polls in May, Priyanka Tibrewal said, “Taking the ghastly scenario into reference, I, as a candidate for this by-election, humbly request you give a strict order to all the government enforcement department to take extreme precautionary measures so that no innocent life is lost, no sexual crime is committed, no public is left homeless, no incident of arson is recorded and we live in a peaceful environment come what may be the outcome on the 3rd October, 2021.”
According to Election Commission’s statistics, the TMC won the 2011 West Bengal assembly elections on 184 seats and ended the 34-year-old Left Front rule. At that time, Banerjee had not contested the polls. TMC MLA and then minister Subrata Bakshi had quit the seat to make way for Banerjee, who had taken oath as the chief minister. Then, Banerjee was seeking her maiden entry to the state assembly. She managed to save her CM chair as she won the bypolls. Similarly, this year too, Banerjee will have to win Bhabanipur seat to retain the CM post.
Counting Day Preparations | The Election Commission has made arrangements for a three-tier security at the counting centre set up at Sakhawat Memorial Girls High School in Bhabanipur, where 24 companies of central forces have also been deployed.
Eight CCTV cameras have been fitted at the EVM strong room and the results will be declared after 21 rounds of counting. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC have been imposed within 200 metre radius of the counting centres at all three constituencies that went to the polls on September 30.
Similarly, this year too, Banerjee will have to win Bhabanipur seat to retain the CM post.
Mamata Eyes Victory by '50,000 Votes' | Cabinet Minister and senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim, who campaigned for Banerjee almost every day last one month, asserted, “We are very confident that she will win by more than 50, 000 votes”.
On the other hand, BJP’s national vice-president and the party’s former Bengal chief, Dilip Ghosh said, “The BJP will give a very good fight in Bhabanipur. If there is any violence after result, the government will have to look into it, otherwise the CBI is there.”
Bhabanipur Bypolls: Mamata Banerjee Among Candidates in Fray | A total of 6,97,164 voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in the three constituencies. Mamata Banerjee, who is also the Trinamool Congress supremo, is pitted against BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal and CPI(M)'s Srijib Biswas in Bhabanipur. The chief minister, who lost from the Nandigram constituency in the assembly elections held earlier this year, has to win this by-poll to retain the post. Votes will be counted on Sunday.
Bengal Bypolls: Over 57% Voting in Bhabanipur | The Bhabanipur assembly constituency, where West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting, registered over 57 per cent polling during Thursday's by-election, a senior Election Commission official said. A high voting rate at 79.92 per cent and 77.63 per cent was recorded in Murshidabad's Samserganj and Jangipur seats respectively, where polls had to be countermanded during the April-May assembly elections following the death of two candidates.
Bhabanipur Bypolls: Counting of Votes Today | West Bengal is gearing up for the counting day of the bypolls, especially for Kolkata’s Bhabanipur constituency on which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s fate as CM is banking, with both the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Trinamool Congress hopeful for a victory. The Election Commission will begin counting of votes for the West Bengal bypolls at 8am on Sunday. The results are usually clear based on trends by the afternoon.
Sporadic incidents of scuffles between the BJP and TMC supporters were reported from some areas of the Bhabanipur constituency on the voting day. A minor scuffle between supporters of the TMC and BJP was reported outside a booth in Bhabanipur over allegations that the ruling party was bringing fake voters inside the polling centre. Security forces brought the situation under control. The TMC also registered a complaint with the EC, accusing Tibrewal of moving with an entourage of 20 cars and intimidating voters, a charge denied by her. The BJP later alleged that its polling agents were not allowed entry inside several booths. Hakim said such claims were politically motivated.
In another incident, BJP leader Kalyan Chaubey’s car was allegedly ransacked on Sarat Bose Road. Incidentally, Chaubey was working as the election agent of Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular candidate Satadru Roy. The Kolkata Police submitted a report to the EC regarding the incident, following which the poll body rubbished the allegations of it being a political attack.
