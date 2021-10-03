Bhabanipur Bypoll Result LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begins as Mamata Banerjee Looks to Retain CM Crown; Priyanka Tibrewal Writes to HC

Sporadic incidents of scuffles between the BJP and TMC supporters were reported from some areas of the Bhabanipur constituency on the voting day. A minor scuffle between supporters of the TMC and BJP was reported outside a booth in Bhabanipur over allegations that the ruling party was bringing fake voters inside the polling centre. Security forces brought the situation under control. The TMC also registered a complaint with the EC, accusing Tibrewal of moving with an entourage of 20 cars and intimidating voters, a charge denied by her. The BJP later alleged that its polling agents were not allowed entry inside several booths. Hakim said such claims were politically motivated.

In another incident, BJP leader Kalyan Chaubey’s car was allegedly ransacked on Sarat Bose Road. Incidentally, Chaubey was working as the election agent of Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular candidate Satadru Roy. The Kolkata Police submitted a report to the EC regarding the incident, following which the poll body rubbished the allegations of it being a political attack.

