Mamata Eyes Victory by '50,000 Votes', BJP Hopeful Too: EC Gears Up for a Happening Counting Day

West Bengal is gearing up for the counting day of the bypolls, especially for Kolkata’s Bhabanipur constituency on which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s fate as CM is banking, with both the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Trinamool Congress hopeful for a victory.

While the BJP has claimed to be giving a “very good fight in Bhabanipur” – Banerjee’s usual constituency that she switched with Nandigram at the time of the assembly elections – the TMC said that ‘Didi’ will win by a margin of “50,000 votes”.

Cabinet Minister and senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim, who campaigned for Banerjee almost every day last one month, asserted, “We are very confident that she will win by more than 50, 000 votes”.

On the other hand, BJP’s national vice-president and the party’s former Bengal chief, Dilip Ghosh said, “The BJP will give a very good fight in Bhabanipur. If there is any violence after result, the government will have to look into it, otherwise the CBI is there.”

The Election Commission will begin counting of votes at 8am on Sunday. The results are usually clear based on trends by the afternoon.

There will be 21 rounds of counting of votes in the Bhabanipur constituency.

The poll body has arranged for a three-tier security system, called in 24 companies of central forces and have already deployed them at the counting centre.

While the outer layer of security will be looked after by the state police alone, the next layer will also have the central forces. The inner layer will only have central police. The entire area will be under CCTV surveillance.

Officials will only be allowed pen and paper and only the returning officer and observer are allowed to use phones.

All the officials and those entering the counting centre will have to produce a COVID-19 negative certificate.

