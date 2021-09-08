Bhabanipur Bypolls: Mamata to Begin Campaign Today; BJP Sends 6 Names, Cong Says Won't Field Candidate

West Bengal chief minister, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee is all geared up to begin her campaign for Assembly by-polls in Bhabanipur constituency from Wednesday.

The Election Commission announced that by-elections will be conducted in three assembly seats-Bhabanipur, Jangipur, and Samserganj in West Bengal on September 30.

Meanwhile, TMC on Sunday officially announced that CM Banerjee is the party’s candidate for the Bhabanipur assembly which also happens to be her traditional seat. It was vacated by West Bengal Agriculture Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay in May, making way for Mamata Banerjee to contest from the seat.

Why are Bhabanipur By-polls Crucial for CM Banerjee?

In order to remain chief minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee will have to win the Bhabanipur by-polls. Banerjee was defeated by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in the Nandigram assembly constituency in the Assembly polls held earlier this year. She will now contest from Bhabanipur seat which is going to the polls on September 30.

TMC leaders Jakir Hossain and Amirul Islam will be the party’s candidates for Jangipur and Samserganj seats respectively. The counting of votes will take place on October 3.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) West Bengal unit has proposed six names to the party leadership in Delhi to pick a candidate against CM Banerjee from Bhabanipur and the Congress announced it would not field any candidate against the chief minister, Hindustan Times reported.

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC registered a landslide victory in polls winning 213 seats in the 294-member West Bengal assembly. Despite aggressive campaigning, the BJP lost the polls but emerged as the second-largest party with 77 seats.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here