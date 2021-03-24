politics

Bhabanipur Candidate List: Key Contests in Bhabanipur Assembly Constituency of Assam
Bhabanipur Candidate List: Key Contests in Bhabanipur Assembly Constituency of Assam

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Bhabanipur constituency are: Ranjit Deka of AGP, Foni Talukdar of AIUDF, Kamal Kumar Medhi of RD

Bhabanipur Assembly constituency in Bajali district of Assam goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Bhabanipur seat is part of the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Lower Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Abul Kalam Azad of AIUDF won from this seat beating Phanihdar Talukdar of IND by a margin of 2,439 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Abul Kalam Azad of AIUDF won from this this constituency defeating Phanidhar Talukdar of IND by a margin of 5,042 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Kokrajhar Parliamentary constituency BOPF was ahead in the Bhabanipur Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls IND led from this Assembly segment.

first published:March 24, 2021, 15:39 IST