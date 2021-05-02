Bhabanipur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Bhabanipur Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

159. Bhabanipur (भवानीपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Greater Kolkata region and Kolkata district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Bhabanipur is part of 23. Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.5%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.14%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,06,272 eligible electors, of which 1,11,151 were male, 95,117 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bhabanipur in 2021 is 856.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,05,713 eligible electors, of which 1,12,548 were male, 93,162 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,12,821 eligible electors, of which 1,20,537 were male, 92,284 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bhabanipur in 2016 was 74. In 2011, there were 62.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Mamata Banerjee of TMC won in this seat by defeating Deepa Dasmunshi of INC by a margin of 25,301 votes which was 10.21% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 26.45% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Subrata Bakshi of TMC won in this seat defeating Narayan Prasad Jain of CPIM by a margin of 49,936 votes which was 21.91% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 38.57% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 159. Bhabanipur Assembly segment of Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Kolkata Dakshin Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Kolkata Dakshin Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 12 contestants and there were 10 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

Candidates 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Bhabanipur are: Anita Rajwar (BSP), Md Shadab Khan (INC), Rudranil Ghosh (BJP), Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay (TMC), Ashraf Alam (IND), Bikki Rajak (IND), Chandan Mallick (IND), Deepak Prasad Singh (IND), Narayan Das (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 61.36%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 66.83%, while it was 63.78% in 2011.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 7 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Monday, April 26, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 288 polling stations in 159. Bhabanipur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 269. In 2011 there were 262 polling stations.

Extent:

159. Bhabanipur constituency comprises of the following areas of Kolkata district of West Bengal: Ward Nos.-63, 70 to 74, 77 and 82 of Kolkata M. Corp.. It shares an inter-state border with Kolkata.

The total area covered by Bhabanipur is 16 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Bhabanipur is: 22°32’20.0"N 88°20’09.2"E.

