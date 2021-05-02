Bhabanipur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Bhabanipur Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

41. Bhabanipur (बभनीपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Assam region and Bajali district of Assam. It shares a border with Bhutan. Bhabanipur is part of 5. Kokrajhar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,48,048 eligible electors, of which 75,355 were male, 72,693 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bhabanipur in 2021 is 965.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,27,763 eligible electors, of which 66,486 were male, 61,277 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,17,396 eligible electors, of which 60,689 were male, 56,707 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bhabanipur in 2016 was 422. In 2011, there were 298.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Abul Kalam Azad of AIUDF won in this seat by defeating Phanihdar Talukdar of IND by a margin of 2,439 votes which was 0.98% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIUDF had a vote share of 11.46% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Abul Kalam Azad of AIUDF won in this seat defeating Phanidhar Talukdar of IND by a margin of 5,042 votes which was 2.21% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIUDF had a vote share of 10.86% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BPF got the most votes in 41. Bhabanipur Assembly segment of Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency. IND won the Kokrajhar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, IND got the most votes this Assembly segment and IND won the Kokrajhar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 13 contestants and there were 11 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Bhabanipur are: Phanidhar Talukdar (AIUDF), Ranjit Deka (AGP), Anowar Uddin Ahmed (RPIA), Satya Chandra Arjya (BGP), Hasen Ali (VPI), Abul Kalam Azad (IND), Kamal Kumar Medhi (IND), Suban Ali (IND), Binoy Kherkatary (IND), Makhan Swargiary (IND), Md Rahman Ali (IND), Ruhul Amin (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 84.08%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 86.39%, while it was 78.55% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 41. Bhabanipur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 169. In 2011 there were 167 polling stations.

EXTENT:

41. Bhabanipur constituency comprises of the following areas of Bajali district of Assam: Bhabanipur mouza in Barpeta thana; Bijni mouza in Sorbhog thana; and Hastinapur mouza in Patacharkuchithana, in Barpeta sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Bajali.

The total area covered by Bhabanipur is 378 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Bhabanipur is: 26°31’21.7"N 91°04’48.4"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Bhabanipur results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Assam Assembly elections 2021.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here