Bhabanipur's 'Legal Battle': CM Mamata Banerjee and Two of Her Key Opponents Are All Lawyers

This time the fight in Kolkata’s Bhabanipur will also be a legal contest as the three main contestants are lawyers.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee is a law graduate from Jogesh Chandra College in Kolkata and was a student of the 1982 batch. In the early days of her career, she practiced in court. TMC leader Baishyanor Chatterjee, who is Banerjee’s election agent this time, said, “We have seen Didi in court. When she was in Congress, once our leader Pankaj Banerjee was arrested. She stood in court for him to get bail. She is enrolled in Bar Council too. She is senior in politics, and as lawyer also she is senior than others here."

Priyanka Tibrewal is an alumni of the Hazra Law College and is a known lawyer who has fought various cases for the BJP. She has also been fighting cases of Babul Supriyo. After the 2021 election results, she fought the case of post-poll violence. Political pundits say that her performance as a lawyer has been excellent in the poll violence cases and a key reason why she got the ticket. Speaking to News18, Tibrewal said, “I have already defeated her (the CM) in court of law this is the second time I am taking on her."

CPI(M) candidate Srijib Biswas too is a lawyer in Alipur court. He is also a pass out from Hazra Law College. From 2014 he has been practising law and generally handles cases of the Left parties. Biswas said, “This is coincidence. I don’t consider Mamata Banerjee to be a lawyer and she is a politician only. I have seen Priyanka as a senior lawyer, but political battle and legal battle are different."

It would be interesting to see how the three candidates counter each other ‘legally’ during the high-voltage campaign.

