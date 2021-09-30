All eyes were on Bhabanipur today as people cast their vote to elect their representative, especially when one candidate is none other than West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The CM cast her vote at around 3.15 pm and came out from the polling booth with a confident smile and ‘Namaskar’. Her nephew and TMC all-India general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, said, “The vote went well,” when he came out after casting his vote at around 4.20 pm.

TMC supporters complained against BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal for allegedly entering a booth with armed guards. They claimed that Priyanka was travelling with the convoy which too was not permitted.

TMC coordinator of ward 70, Ashim Basu, got hold of an outsider in the booth and handed him over to the police. TMC alleges that he was a bogus voter.

Priyanka Tibrewal started her journey at 5.30 in the morning and crisscrossed every ward and raised several allegations against TMC.

She said, “How can people open shops when section 144 is imposed. We have complained about this. It is not done.”

She also complained that Minister Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee were trying to influence voters at some places.

In Khalsa Model School, BJP claimed that she caught some bogus voters. BJP alleged that some voters were intimidated by the TMC workers.

In the evening, one BJP leader said his car was attacked, alleging that TMC was behind this.

The left candidate too was seen moving around at several booths and requested the Election Commission should look into the allegation of ‘ghost’ voting.

The BJP’s election war room said they received numerous calls complaining of massive rigging from wards 70, 71, 74 and 82 in the last 20 minutes of the polling.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.