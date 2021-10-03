Bhabanipur to Bharat for Mamata Banerjee? Bengal CM Wins Do-or-Die Bypoll, Betters Her 2011 Record

Mamata Banerjee on Sunday registered a thumping victory in the crucial Bhabanipur bypoll, winning by a record margin of 58,832 votes, bettering the margin of her 2011 victory when she won by 54,213 from the constituency.

After the victory, Mamata said, “We have won in all wards this time. Lot of conspiracy took place last election. Entire Bengal was looking at Bhabanipur. I want to thank people." She also added: “Lot of conspiracy took place.

They hit me in the leg too." Mamata was referring to the incident that happened during the assembly polls in April where she was injured during her campaign trail in Nandigram.

Banerjee’s victory just five days ahead of Durga Puja brought festive cheer to Bhabanipur as TMC supporters celebrated with green-coloured ‘gulal’ and danced to the beat of drums.

The slogan for the Bhabanipur polls, where it has necessary for Banerjee to win to retain her chief ministership, was “Bhabanipur to Bharat”. As the BJP tried to project that the TMC would lose since the area has 43% non-Bengali voters, in ward 70 — where TMC trailed in 2021 – the chief minister led by more than 1,500 votes.

Speaking to News18, Ashim Basu, TMC coordinator, said: “See this ward represents Mini Bharat. Here we have all communities and Didi has won with a great margin. This proves Banerjee has got lead from Mini Bharath and now this will show her the way forward in India.”

Wishes poured in for Banerjee from Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav and Kirti Azad of the Congress. From Goa to Tripura, TMC supporters and workers were on the road, celebrating their leader’s big win. On the other side, state offices of the BJP and the CPI (M) wore a deserted look.

Tibrewal, accepting her defeat, congratulated the Bengal chief minister. “I gracefully accept the defeat. I congratulate Didi. I have sent my message to her," said the lawyer-turned-politician.

Priyanka Tibrewal’s post after she lost the Bhabnipur bypoll.

Addressing the media, Banerjee said: “I am satisfied because Bhabanipur has shown the way. All eyes were on this seat. I have been inspired again to work more for the people. I will not show V sign [for victory]… I will show 3-finger sign because I am not contesting alone. My colleagues in Jangipur and Samshergunj are also winning.”

In Samserganj, TMC candidate Amirul Islam is leading by 3,768 votes after the fifth round of counting. He secured 19,751 votes, while his nearest rival, Zaidur Rahaman of the Congress, got 15,983. Jangipur’s TMC nominee Jakir Hossain is leading by 15,643 votes after the second round of counting. Hossain secured 25,572 votes, and his nearest rival, BJP’s Sujit Das, got 9,929.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.