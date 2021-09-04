'Bhabanipur Wants Their Own Daughter': Mamata Banerjee's Home Turf Unveils Fiery Campaign for Bypolls

‘Bhabanipur Nijer Meyeke Chai (Bhabanipur wants their own daughter)’ is the new campaign poster seen across the place after the Election Commission of India announced the by-polls to the three seats in West Bengal, including the Bhabanipur seat where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee plans to contest.

With photos of Mamata, these posters have already been up in various areas of Bhabanipur.

The TMC had launched the campaign “Bangla Nijer Meyeke Chai (Bengal wants own daughter)" before the Assembly elections in February. This campaign did work in various places as the TMC projected that Mamata is from this soil and others are outsiders.

Their slogan again in Bhabanipur projects is that Mamata Banerjee is a local girl. Bhabanipur MLA Shobhondev Chatterjee resigned the seat earlier for Mamata to contest. He said, “Bhabanipur and Mamata are almost synonymous. She is born here and grown up in this area. Every person here feels Mamata is their own daughter so undoubtedly when they will see this campaign, it will obviously have an effect."

BJP although not happy with EC’s decision to hold elections so soon but feels that they will give a tough fight to Mamata. Jayprakash Majumder, the spokesman of BJP, says, “Definitely present situation prevailing in Bengal is advantageous for TMC but this is also a fact that victory of Bengal has one blot that she lost in Nandigram. She became Chief Minister from the background. BJP will fight wholeheartedly but TMC has the advantage.”

