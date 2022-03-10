Bhadaur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: AAP is Leading at 12 PM

Live election results updates of Bhadaur seat in Punjab. A total of 13 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Balvir Singh Alias Balbir Singh (CPM), Bagga Singh Kahne Ke (PKD), Satnam Singh Rahi (SAD), Charanjit Singh Channi (INC), Labh Singh Ugoke (AAP), Hans Singh (SADASM), Jagroop Singh (LIP), Dharam Singh Fouji (PLC), Rajinder Singh (PNPA), Krishan Singh (IND), Gora Singh (IND), Manjit Kaur (IND), Bhagwant Singh Samaon (CPIMLL).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 78.9%, which is -4.22% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Pirmal Singh Dhaula of AAP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.102 Bhadaur (भदौर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malwa region and Barnala district of Punjab. Bhadaur is part of Sangrur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 31.69% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.82%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 157809 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 74,175 were male and 83,625 female and 9 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bhadaur in 2022 is: 1,127 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,06,801 eligible electors, of which 82,025 were male,71,163 female and 7 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,34,667 eligible electors, of which 72,124 were male, 62,543 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bhadaur in 2017 was 1,375. In 2012, there were 511 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Pirmal Singh Dhaula of AAP won in this seat defeating Sant Balvir Singh Ghunas of SAD by a margin of 20,784 which was 16.33% of the total votes cast for the seat. AAP had a vote share of 44.85% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Mohammed Sadique of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Darbara Singh Guru of SAD by a margin of 6,969 votes which was 6.16% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 46.67% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, AAP got the most number of votes in the 102 Bhadaur Assembly segment of the 12. Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency. Bhagwant Mann of AAP won the Sangrur Parliament seat defeating Kewal Singh Dhillon of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AAP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SAD won the Sangrur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 12 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Bhadaur are: Balvir Singh Alias Balbir Singh (CPM), Bagga Singh Kahne Ke (PKD), Satnam Singh Rahi (SAD), Charanjit Singh Channi (INC), Labh Singh Ugoke (AAP), Hans Singh (SADASM), Jagroop Singh (LIP), Dharam Singh Fouji (PLC), Rajinder Singh (PNPA), Krishan Singh (IND), Gora Singh (IND), Manjit Kaur (IND), Bhagwant Singh Samaon (CPIMLL).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 78.9%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 83.12%, while it was 84.08% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Bhadaur went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.102 Bhadaur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 159. In 2012, there were 146 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.102 Bhadaur comprises of the following areas of Barnala district of Punjab: Panchayats Majjhuke, Ramgarh, of Talewal KC; KCs Bhadaur, Dhilwan, Kaleke, Rureke Kalan, Tapa, Bhadaur (Municipal Council) and Tapa (Municipal Council) of Barnala Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Bhadaur constituency, which are: Mehal Kalan, Barnala, Sunam, Mansa, Maur, Rampura Phul, Nihal Singhwala. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Bhadaur is approximately 569 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Bhadaur is: 30°19’46.2"N 75°24’51.8"E.

