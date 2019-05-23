Bhadrak Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Bhadrak Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME KLS -- -- Laxmipriya Jena IND -- -- Pitambar Sethi NOTA -- -- Nota SUCI -- -- Kirtan Bihari Malik BSP -- -- Muralidhar Jena AITC -- -- Tilottama Jena INC -- -- Madhumita Sethi BJD -- -- Manjulata Mandal BJP -- -- Avimanyu Sethi

7. Bhadrak is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Coastal Odisha region of Odisha in East India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.56% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.84%. The estimated literacy level of Bhadrak is 82.75%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Arjun Charan Sethi of BJD won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,79,359 votes which was 16.59% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJD had a vote share of 46.46% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 8 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Arjun Charan Sethi of BJD emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 54,938 votes which was 5.91% of the total votes polled. BJD had a vote share of 44.86% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 6 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 73.63% and in 2009, the constituency registered 67.71% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Bhadrak was: Arjun Charan Sethi (BJD) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,74,566 men, 6,94,893 women and 39 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Bhadrak is: 21.0633 86.5054Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: भद्रक, ओडिशा (Hindi); ভদ্রক, ওড়িশা (Bengali); भद्रक, ओडिशा (Marathi); ભદ્રક, ઓડિસા (Gujarati); பத்ரக், ஒடிசா (Tamil); భద్రక్, ఒడిషా (Telugu); ಭದ್ರಕ್, ಒಡಿಶಾ (Kannada); ഭാദ്രക്, ഒഡിഷ (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)