Bhadravathi Election Results 2018 Live Updates (Bhadravati): Congress Candidate BK Sangameshwara Wins

Live election result of 112 Bhadravathi constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Bhadravati MLA.

Updated:May 15, 2018, 8:06 PM IST
Bhadravathi (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Shimoga district and Central Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Shimoga Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,01,187 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 98,620 are male, 1,02,440 female and 2 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 103.74 and the approximate literacy rate is 82%
Live Status INC B.K. Sangameshwara. Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
INC7572249.53%B.K. Sangameshwara.
JD(S)6415541.97%Appaji.M.J.
BJP89745.87%Praveen Patel.G.R.
NOTA14270.93%Nota
IND5720.37%Shashikumar S.Gowda
AIMEP4500.29%Mumtaz Begum
IND3480.23%S.K.Sudheendra.
IND2520.16%John Benny
AAP2190.14%Ravi Kumar.H
IND1940.13%Venkatesha
IND1720.11%P.E. Basavaraj
IND1160.08%B.N. Nagraja (B.N. Raju)
IND1040.07%Om Vijay Vamshi
IND980.06%Ahamed Ali
IND740.05%Komala Kumari.R

JDS won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 44,099 votes (30.72%) securing 54.59% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 72.03%.

INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 487 votes (0.39%) registering 42.5% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 73.01%.

Check the table below for Bhadravathi live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

---
