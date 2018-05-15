Bhadravathi Election Results 2018 Live Updates (Bhadravati): Congress Candidate BK Sangameshwara Wins

Live Status INC B.K. Sangameshwara. Won

Bhadravathi (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Shimoga district and Central Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Shimoga Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 2,01,187 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 98,620 are male, 1,02,440 female and 2 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 103.74 and the approximate literacy rate is 82%JDS won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 44,099 votes (30.72%) securing 54.59% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 72.03%.INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 487 votes (0.39%) registering 42.5% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 73.01%.