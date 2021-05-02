Bhagabanpur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Bhagabanpur Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

214. Bhagabanpur (भागबनपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Bhagabanpur is part of 31. Kanthi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.38%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.66%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,53,594 eligible electors, of which 1,31,545 were male, 1,22,047 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bhagabanpur in 2021 is 928.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,32,640 eligible electors, of which 1,21,420 were male, 1,11,218 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,98,955 eligible electors, of which 1,03,833 were male, 95,119 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bhagabanpur in 2016 was 1,178. In 2011, there were 858.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Ardhendu Maity of TMC won in this seat by defeating Hemangshu Shekhar Mahapatra of INC by a margin of 31,943 votes which was 15.56% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 54.18% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Ardhendu Maity of TMC won in this seat defeating Ranajit Manna of SP by a margin of 8,997 votes which was 4.9% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 51.15% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 214. Bhagabanpur Assembly segment of Kanthi Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Kanthi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Kanthi Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 3 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Bhagabanpur are: Ardhendu Maity (TMC), Rabindra Nath Maity (BJP), Shiu Maiti (INC), Asoktaru Pradhan (SUCOIC)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 87.14%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 88.26%, while it was 92.37% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 354 polling stations in 214. Bhagabanpur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 279. In 2011 there were 259 polling stations.

EXTENT:

214. Bhagabanpur constituency comprises of the following areas of Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal: 1. Bhagabanpur, Kajlagarh, Kotbarh and Shimulia GPs of CDB Bhagawanpur-I, 2. Arjunnagar, Basudevberia, Baroj, Itaberia, Jukhia, Mugberia and Radhapur GPs of CDB Bhagawanpur-II , 3. Argoyal and Mathura GPs of CDB Patashpur-II. It shares an inter-state border with Purba Medinipur.

The total area covered by Bhagabanpur is 280 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Bhagabanpur is: 22°00’23.8"N 87°42’54.0"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Bhagabanpur results.

