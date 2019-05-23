Bhagalpur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On

live Status party name candidate name JD(U) Ajay Kumar Mandal JD(U) Ajay Kumar Mandal LEADING

Bhagalpur Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME JD(U) 56432 56.88% Ajay Kumar Mandal Leading RJD 34611 34.89% Shailesh Kumar NOTA 2934 2.96% Nota IND 981 0.99% Nurullah BSP 954 0.96% Mohammad Ashiq Ibrahimi IND 823 0.83% Sunil Kumar SUCI 748 0.75% Deepak Kumar AAAP 683 0.69% Satyendra Kumar IND 580 0.58% Abhishek Priyadarshi BHDP 458 0.46% Sushil Kumar Das

26. Bhagalpur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in East Bihar region of Bihar in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.07% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.58%. The estimated literacy level of Bhagalpur is 62.81%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Shailesh Kumar (Bulo Mandle) of RJD won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 9,485 votes which was 0.97% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 37.74% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 18 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Syed Shahnawaz Hussain of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 55,811 votes which was 8.87% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 36.30% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 21 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 57.80% and in 2009, the constituency registered 43.89% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Bhagalpur was: Shailesh Kumar (Bulo Mandle) (RJD) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,95,185 men, 7,90,098 women and 56 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Bhagalpur is: 25.2495 86.9828Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: भागलपुर, बिहार (Hindi); ভাগলপুর, বিহার (Bengali); भागलपूर, बिहार (Marathi); ભાગલપુર, બિહાર (Gujarati); பாகல்பூர், பீகார் (Tamil); భాగల్ పూర్, బిహార్ (Telugu); ಭಗಲಾಪುರ್, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); ഭഗൽപുർ, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam).