Bhagalpur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Bhagalpur (भागलपुर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
26. Bhagalpur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in East Bihar region of Bihar in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.07% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.58%. The estimated literacy level of Bhagalpur is 62.81%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Shailesh Kumar (Bulo Mandle) of RJD won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 9,485 votes which was 0.97% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 37.74% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 18 contestants in 2014.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 57.80% and in 2009, the constituency registered 43.89% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Bhagalpur was: Shailesh Kumar (Bulo Mandle) (RJD) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,95,185 men, 7,90,098 women and 56 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Bhagalpur Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Bhagalpur is: 25.2495 86.9828
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: भागलपुर, बिहार (Hindi); ভাগলপুর, বিহার (Bengali); भागलपूर, बिहार (Marathi); ભાગલપુર, બિહાર (Gujarati); பாகல்பூர், பீகார் (Tamil); భాగల్ పూర్, బిహార్ (Telugu); ಭಗಲಾಪುರ್, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); ഭഗൽപുർ, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam).
Bhagalpur Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
JD(U)
56432
56.88%
Ajay Kumar Mandal
RJD
34611
34.89%
Shailesh Kumar
NOTA
2934
2.96%
Nota
IND
981
0.99%
Nurullah
BSP
954
0.96%
Mohammad Ashiq Ibrahimi
IND
823
0.83%
Sunil Kumar
SUCI
748
0.75%
Deepak Kumar
AAAP
683
0.69%
Satyendra Kumar
IND
580
0.58%
Abhishek Priyadarshi
BHDP
458
0.46%
Sushil Kumar Das
