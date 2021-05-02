Bhagawangola Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Bhagawangola Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

62. Bhagawangola (भगवांगोला), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and Murshidabad district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Bangladesh. Bhagawangola is part of 11. Murshidabad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.69%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.53%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,63,611 eligible electors, of which 1,34,973 were male, 1,28,637 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bhagawangola in 2021 is 953.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,24,616 eligible electors, of which 1,16,811 were male, 1,07,805 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,79,224 eligible electors, of which 93,148 were male, 86,076 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bhagawangola in 2016 was 57. In 2011, there were 35.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Mahasin Ali of CPIM won in this seat by defeating Abu Sufian Sarkar of TMC by a margin of 36,305 votes which was 18.8% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 54.39% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Chand Mohammad of SP won in this seat defeating Sagir Hossain of TMC by a margin of 13,334 votes which was 8.19% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 38.63% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 62. Bhagawangola Assembly segment of Murshidabad Lok Sabha constituency. CPIM won the Murshidabad Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Murshidabad Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 11 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Bhagawangola are: Idris Ali (TMC), Mehebub Alam (BJP), Md Kamal Hossain (CPIM), Seikh Rabiul Alam (BSP), Abdul Mabud Nayan (SUCOIC), Ali Hossain (USP), Rejaul Karim Sk (IUML), Mst Sikha Khatun (BMP), Md Nurul Islam (IND), Md Mosaraf Hossain (IND), Syed Imran Ali Meerza (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 85.46%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 85.98%, while it was 90.86% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 7 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Monday, April 26, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 369 polling stations in 62. Bhagawangola constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 264. In 2011 there were 218 polling stations.

EXTENT:

62. Bhagawangola constituency comprises of the following areas of Murshidabad district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Bhagawangola-II, 2. Bhagawangola, Habaspur, Hanumantanagar, Kuthirampur, Mahammadpur, Mahisasthali and Sundarpur GPs of CDB Bhagawangola-I. It shares an inter-state border with Murshidabad.

The total area covered by Bhagawangola is 294 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Bhagawangola is: 24°17’43.8"N 88°22’23.9"E.

