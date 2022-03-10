Bhagha Purana Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates:Amritpal Singh Sukhanand OF AAP leading at 11 AM

Live election results updates of Bhagha Purana seat in Punjab. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Tirath Singh Mahla (SAD), Jaswinder Kaur (JJJKPA), Amritpal Singh Sukhanand (AAP), Darshan Singh Brar (INC), Harjinder Singh (LIP), Jagtar Singh Rajeana (SADS), Amritpal Singh (IND), Darshan Singh Khote (IND), Darshan Singh Brar (IND), Bhola Singh Brar (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 77.15%, which is -4.85% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Darshan Singh Brar of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.72 Bhagha Purana (Bagha Purana) (बाघा पुराना) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malwa region and Moga district of Punjab. Bhagha Purana is part of Faridkot Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 35.18% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.68%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 172120 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 80,038 were male and 92,077 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bhagha Purana in 2022 is: 1,150 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,39,146 eligible electors, of which 90,127 were male,78,268 female and 3 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,52,997 eligible electors, of which 81,684 were male, 71,313 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bhagha Purana in 2017 was 842. In 2012, there were 457 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Darshan Singh Brar of INC won in this seat defeating Gurbinder Singh Kang of AAP by a margin of 7,250 which was 5.25% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 35.25% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Maheshinder Singh of SAD emerged victorious in this seat beating Darshan Singh Brar Khote of INC by a margin of 10,574 votes which was 8.21% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SAD had a vote share of 49.45% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 72 Bhagha Purana Assembly segment of the 9. Faridkot Lok Sabha constituency. Mohammad Sadique of INC won the Faridkot Parliament seat defeating Gulzar Singh Ranike of SAD

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AAP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and AAP won the Faridkot Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Bhagha Purana are: Tirath Singh Mahla (SAD), Jaswinder Kaur (JJJKPA), Amritpal Singh Sukhanand (AAP), Darshan Singh Brar (INC), Harjinder Singh (LIP), Jagtar Singh Rajeana (SADS), Amritpal Singh (IND), Darshan Singh Khote (IND), Darshan Singh Brar (IND), Bhola Singh Brar (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 77.15%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 82%, while it was 84.23% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Bhagha Purana went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.72 Bhagha Purana Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 164. In 2012, there were 154 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.72 Bhagha Purana comprises of the following areas of Moga district of Punjab: Bhagha Purana Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Bhagha Purana constituency, which are: Moga, Nihal Singhwala, Rampura Phul, Jaitu, Kotkapura, Firozpur Rural. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Bhagha Purana is approximately 584 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Bhagha Purana is: 30°38’05.6"N 75°02’56.8"E.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.