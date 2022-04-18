Bhagwant Mann Orders Probe into Punjab’s Rs 3 Lakh Crore Debt; Oppn Says Enquire AAP’s Ad Spending

After announcing free power scheme in Punjab, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday ordered probe into state’s debt worth Rs 3 lakh crore piled up allegedly by successive governments.

Punjab has been facing a debt crisis with inabilities of previous governments to increase its revenues with their populist schemes.

Mann said, “We will inquire as to where the money was spent and will order recovery … This was the public money.”

According to sources in the Punjab government, the mounting debt had created crisis-like situations in the past. Between April, 2021 and February, 2022, it is learnt the previous government had already borrowed Rs 19,393.86 crore. If added to the previous years’ debt of Rs 2.48 lakh crore, the total debt would be Rs 2.67 lakh crore.

But the opposition seems to be scoffing at the idea. While welcoming the CM’s decision, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has sought probe into all advertisements released by the Aam Aadmi Party government in the last one month.

The SAD said the previous Congress government had used the excuse of empty treasury to renege on all promises made to the people. “Despite knowing the reality of the financial position of the state before taking over the reins, the chief minister has now come up with an excuse to probe the reasons behind this position. The SAD feels the probe should not come in the way of fulfilling government’s promise to distribute Rs 1,000 to all women in the state besides ensuring 300 units of free power per month to all domestic consumers immediately,” said SAD leader Dr Daljit Singh Cheema.

Cheema also said an inquiry should be made into the advertisements released by the state in the last one month in office. “As per reports, taxpayer money is being used to spread the propaganda of the AAP across the country. Advertisements are being released in regional languages by the AAP government to project its alleged achievements in South India and even poll-bound states such as Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. Crores (of Rupees) have been spent for this purpose, which does not benefit Punjab or Punjabis in any manner whatsoever.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.