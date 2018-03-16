GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Bhagwant Mann Resigns as AAP's Punjab Unit Chief After Kejriwal's Apology to Majithia

Punjab's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Bhagwant Mann resignation comes a day after AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal apologised to former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia for alleging that he was involved in the "drug trade".

IANS

Updated:March 16, 2018, 11:45 AM IST
File image of Bhagwant Mann. (Picture courtesy: Twitter)
New Delhi: Punjab's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Bhagwant Mann resigned on Friday saying his "fight against drug mafia and corruption will continue".

"I'm resigning as a president of AAP Punjab... But my fight against drug mafia and all kind of corruption in Punjab will continue as an 'Aam Aadmi' (common man) of Punjab," Mann tweeted.




His resignation comes a day after AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal apologised to former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia for alleging that he was involved in the "drug trade".

Mann represents the Sangrur parliamentary constituency in the Lok Sabha remarks.

He was appointed the state party chief in May 2017.

Majithia had filed a defamation case against Kejriwal and others following the allegation made during campaigning in the Punjab Assembly elections.

| Edited by: Puja Menon
