English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bhagwant Mann Resigns as AAP's Punjab Unit Chief After Kejriwal's Apology to Majithia
Punjab's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Bhagwant Mann resignation comes a day after AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal apologised to former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia for alleging that he was involved in the "drug trade".
File image of Bhagwant Mann. (Picture courtesy: Twitter)
New Delhi: Punjab's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Bhagwant Mann resigned on Friday saying his "fight against drug mafia and corruption will continue".
"I'm resigning as a president of AAP Punjab... But my fight against drug mafia and all kind of corruption in Punjab will continue as an 'Aam Aadmi' (common man) of Punjab," Mann tweeted.
His resignation comes a day after AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal apologised to former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia for alleging that he was involved in the "drug trade".
Mann represents the Sangrur parliamentary constituency in the Lok Sabha remarks.
He was appointed the state party chief in May 2017.
Majithia had filed a defamation case against Kejriwal and others following the allegation made during campaigning in the Punjab Assembly elections.
Also Watch
"I'm resigning as a president of AAP Punjab... But my fight against drug mafia and all kind of corruption in Punjab will continue as an 'Aam Aadmi' (common man) of Punjab," Mann tweeted.
ਮੈਂ ਆਮ ਆਦਮੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੀ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨਗੀ ਦੇ ਅਹੁਦੇ ਤੋਂ ਅਸਤੀਫ਼ਾ ਦੇ ਰਿਹਾ ਹਾਂ ..— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) March 16, 2018
I m resigning as a president of AAP Punjab ...but my fight against drug mafia and all kind of corruption in Punjab will continue as an “Aam Aadmi “ of Punjab
His resignation comes a day after AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal apologised to former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia for alleging that he was involved in the "drug trade".
Mann represents the Sangrur parliamentary constituency in the Lok Sabha remarks.
He was appointed the state party chief in May 2017.
Majithia had filed a defamation case against Kejriwal and others following the allegation made during campaigning in the Punjab Assembly elections.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
Yamaha R15 V3.0 Review (First Ride) | Cars18
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
AIFWAW18 Day 1: Diana Penty, Vaani Kapoor Sizzle On The Ramp As Designers Showcase Their Collection
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Yamaha R15 V3.0 Review (First Ride) | Cars18
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Thursday 15 March , 2018 AIFWAW18 Day 1: Diana Penty, Vaani Kapoor Sizzle On The Ramp As Designers Showcase Their Collection
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Healthy Salad Tips That Aren't Boring
- SA and Australia Should be on Final Warnings for Behaviour: Mark Taylor
- Irrfan Khan, Amit Trivedi And Divine Collaborate For Blackmail
- AIFW AW '18: Bipasha Basu is Elegance Personified in a Karishma-Deepa Sondhi Lehenga
- Kartik Aaryan Turns Heads in a Pawan Sachdeva Ensemble at AIFW AW '18; See Pics