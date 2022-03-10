Bhagwant Mann to Take Oath in Khatkar Kalan, Bhagat Singh's Village: Here's All You Need to Know

Aam Aadmi Party’s Bhagwant Singh Mann in his speech after his victory said that he will take the oath of office at Khatkar Kalan, the birthplace of Bhagat Singh, instead of Raj Bhawan. He also said that the Punjab Government offices will not have pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi but of Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar. In his address to the people of Sangrur, he said that he was driven by the principles of the late freedom fighter and Baha Sahib Ambedkar.

Mann’s choice of taking his oath in the freedom fighter’s village holds a huge significance from the people of Punjab. His yellow turban, which is an important part of his image is a colour that is associated with the legendary freedom fighter. The former comedian calls himself an ardent follower of Bhagat Singh. During his rallies and public speeches, Mann always evokes the legend. Ahead of the voting in February he had asked his Punjab voters to remember the sacrifice of Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

Advertisement

This is not the only instance where he has invoked Singh. In 2014, Mann had said that Bharat Ratna should be given to Bhagat Singh, Chandra Shekhar Azad and other freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

Interestingly, while taking his oath in the Lok Sabha in 2019, he had screamed ‘Inquilab Zindabad’ a term popularised by Shaheed Bhagat Singh during India’s fight for independence. Moreover, Inquilab (revolution) has been the keyword for AAP during Punjab elections.

Meanwhile, Bhagwant Singh Mann won from Punjab’s Dhuri seat by a margin of over 45,000 votes on Thursday. Mann won against his nearest rival and Congress candidate Dalvir Singh Goldy.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.