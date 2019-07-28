Take the pledge to vote

Bhagwat Alerts Pracharaks Against Attempts to Defame Hinduism Through Mob Lynching: Report

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has asked workers to beware of such attempts that maligns Hindu culture.

News18.com

Updated:July 28, 2019, 6:57 PM IST
Bhagwat Alerts Pracharaks Against Attempts to Defame Hinduism Through Mob Lynching: Report
File photo of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (PTI)
New Delhi: Claiming that there is a "conspiracy" to defame Hinduism, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that some anti-social elements were trying to spread hatred through mob lynching. He asked the Sangh workers to beware of such attempts that maligns Hindu culture.

"There is a deep conspiracy to defame Hindu religion and culture across the country. Some element are trying to spread hatred in the society through mob lynching and in the name of cows. In some states, religious conversions are also taking place under a certain plan. All the preachers (sangh pracharaks) need to be very cautious in view of the circumstances in the country today," Bhagwat was quoted as saying by Navbharat Times at an event in Vrindavan.

The Sangh, however, rubbished the report and said that Bhagwat did not make such a statement.

Earlier this year, the RSS chief had appealed people to suppress powers that pose hurdle in the development of country. "Many powers are trying to be a hurdle in the development of our country. It is necessary to suppress such powers in time," he had said in context to incidents of assault on doctors in West Bengal.

