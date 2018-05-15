Bhalki Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress Candidate Eshwar Khandre Wins

Live Status INC Eshwar Khandre Won

Bhalki (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bidar district and Hyderabad Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bidar Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 2,22,472 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,16,904 are male, 1,05,560 female and 8 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 90.3 and the approximate literacy rate is 72%INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 9,669 votes (6.57%) securing 39.44% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 73.5%.INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 20,971 votes (16.26%) registering 50.01% of the votes polled.