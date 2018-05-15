GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Bhalki Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress Candidate Eshwar Khandre Wins

Live election result of 51 Bhalki constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Bhalki MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 7:14 PM IST
Bhalki (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bidar district and Hyderabad Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bidar Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,22,472 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,16,904 are male, 1,05,560 female and 8 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 90.3 and the approximate literacy rate is 72%
Live Status INC Eshwar Khandre Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
INC8467350.68%Eshwar Khandre
BJP6323537.85%D. K. Sidram
JD(S)151429.06%Khandre Prakash
NOTA10420.62%Nota
JD(U)6680.40%Eshwarappa Chakote Advocate
IND5770.35%Vaijinath Shapure
IND4680.28%Balajirao
IND4190.25%Sharad
SHS2790.17%Venkatrao Biradar
SP2100.13%Putaraj
IND1860.11%Umesh
IND1590.10%Bansilal

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 9,669 votes (6.57%) securing 39.44% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 73.5%.

INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 20,971 votes (16.26%) registering 50.01% of the votes polled.

Check the table below for Bhalki live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

Also Watch

