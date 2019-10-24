Take the pledge to vote

Bhandara Election Results 2019 Live Updates (भंडारा): Independent Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Bhandara (भंडारा) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

Updated:October 24, 2019, 10:37 AM IST
Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
IND
Narendra Bhojraj Bhondekar
LEADING

Detailed Results
Bhandara Election Results 2019 Live Updates (भंडारा): Independent Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Bhandara (भंडारा) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

61. Bhandara (भंडारा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Bhandara district of Maharashtra and is part of Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (Scheduled Caste) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.38% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 7.35%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.76%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,71,196 eligible electors, of which 1,85,707 were male, 1,85,489 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 506 service voters had also registered to vote.

Bhandara Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
14644
45.12%
Narendra Bhojraj Bhondekar
BJP
9926
30.58%
Arvind Manohar Bhaladhare
INC
2610
8.04%
Jaideep Jogendra Kawade
VBA
1704
5.25%
Visarjan Vinod Sajjan Chausare Sevak
IND
1446
4.46%
Prashant Balak Ramteke
BSP
1110
3.42%
Dilip Bhajandas Motghare
NOTA
313
0.96%
Nota
IND
157
0.48%
Chandrashekhar Parasram Sukhadeve
IND
139
0.43%
Nitin Pundlik Tumane
IND
119
0.37%
Sadanand Januji Koche
BMKP
74
0.23%
Subhash Bisan Bhiogade
IND
64
0.20%
Chavan Ranjeet Babulal
HDJP
59
0.18%
Borkar Laxmikant Satyawan
IND
57
0.18%
Bhaosagar Suresh Maroti
IND
34
0.10%
Er. Ajay Rangari

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,41,185 eligible electors, of which 1,73,127 were male, 1,68,046 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 506 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 3,04,236.

Bhandara has an elector sex ratio of 998.83.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Avsare Ramchandra Punaji of BJP won in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 36832 votes which was 15.7% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 35.55% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Bhondekar Narendra Bhojraj of SS won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 51554 votes which was 26.08% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 52.55% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 61. Bhandara Assembly segment of Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha constituency. Bhandara-Gondiya Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 20 contestants and in 2009 elections 15 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 62.55%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 68.76%, while it was 64.98 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -6.21%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 456 polling stations in 61. Bhandara constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 448.

Extent: 61. Bhandara constituency comprises of the following areas of Bhandara district of Maharashtra: Bhandara Tehsil Pauni Tehsil

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Bhandara is: 20.8115 79.6642.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Bhandara results.

