English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Bhandara-Gondiya Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Bhandara-Gondiya (भंडारा- गोदिया) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Bhandara-Gondiya (भंडारा- गोदिया) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
11. Bhandara-Gondiya is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in West India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.68% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 9.82%. The estimated literacy level of Bhandara-Gondiya is 84.68%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Nanabhau Falgunrao Patole of BJP won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 1,49,254 votes which was 12.47% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 50.63% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 26 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Patel Praful Manoharbhai of NCP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 2,51,915 votes which was 24.38% of the total votes polled. NCP had a vote share of 47.41% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 21 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 72.31% and in 2009, the constituency registered 71.23% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Bhandara-Gondiya was: Madhukarrao Yashwantrao Kukde (NCP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,41,257 men, 8,14,592 women and 3 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Bhandara-Gondiya is: 21.1833 80
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: भन्डारा-गोंदिया, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); ভান্ডারা-গোন্ডিয়া, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); भंडारा- गोदिया, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); ભંદારા ગોંડિયા, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); பண்டாரா கோண்டியோ, மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); భండారా గోందియా, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಭಂಡಾರ-ಗೊಂಡಿಯ, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); ഭണ്ഡാര-ഗോണ്ടിയ, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
BJP
Sunil Baburao Mendhe
BJP
Sunil Baburao Mendhe
LEADING
In 2009, Patel Praful Manoharbhai of NCP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 2,51,915 votes which was 24.38% of the total votes polled. NCP had a vote share of 47.41% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 21 contestants in 2009.
Bhandara-Gondiya Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
87311
52.86%
Sunil Baburao Mendhe
NCP
61258
37.09%
Panchabudhe Nana Jairam
BSP
6445
3.90%
Dr. Vijaya Rajesh Nandurkar
VBA
3752
2.27%
K.N. Nanhe
IND
2050
1.24%
Patle Rajendra Sahasram
NOTA
1448
0.88%
Nota
IND
1013
0.61%
Suhas Anil Funde
IND
535
0.32%
Sumit Vijay Pande
IND
416
0.25%
Adv. Jaiswal Virendrakumar Kasturchand
IND
218
0.13%
Devidas Santuji Lanjewar
IND
204
0.12%
Dr. Sunil Sampat Chawale
PPI(D)
192
0.12%
B.D. Borkar
IND
136
0.08%
Gajbhiye Pramod Hiraman
BSCP
113
0.07%
Maraskolhe Bhojraj Isulal
IND
87
0.05%
Kalchuri Nilesh Paransingh
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 72.31% and in 2009, the constituency registered 71.23% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Bhandara-Gondiya was: Madhukarrao Yashwantrao Kukde (NCP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,41,257 men, 8,14,592 women and 3 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Bhandara-Gondiya is: 21.1833 80
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: भन्डारा-गोंदिया, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); ভান্ডারা-গোন্ডিয়া, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); भंडारा- गोदिया, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); ભંદારા ગોંડિયા, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); பண்டாரா கோண்டியோ, மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); భండారా గోందియా, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಭಂಡಾರ-ಗೊಂಡಿಯ, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); ഭണ്ഡാര-ഗോണ്ടിയ, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PM Narendra Modi Director Omung Kumar Finds Vivek Oberoi’s Tweet Unfunny, Calls it a Mistake
- India's First Voter, 98-Year-Old Piggybacking on Son: This Election, Democracy is the Real Winner
- Arya Stark Explores West of Westros, Salman Khan Takes a Jibe at Priyanka Chopra
- PUBG Mobile: Five Reasons Why PUBG The Most Popular Battle Royale Game in India
- Call of Duty Mobile Beta Rolling Out for Android Users in India
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results