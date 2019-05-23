Bhandara-Gondiya Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On

live Status party name candidate name BJP Sunil Baburao Mendhe BJP Sunil Baburao Mendhe LEADING

Bhandara-Gondiya Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 87311 52.86% Sunil Baburao Mendhe Leading NCP 61258 37.09% Panchabudhe Nana Jairam BSP 6445 3.90% Dr. Vijaya Rajesh Nandurkar VBA 3752 2.27% K.N. Nanhe IND 2050 1.24% Patle Rajendra Sahasram NOTA 1448 0.88% Nota IND 1013 0.61% Suhas Anil Funde IND 535 0.32% Sumit Vijay Pande IND 416 0.25% Adv. Jaiswal Virendrakumar Kasturchand IND 218 0.13% Devidas Santuji Lanjewar IND 204 0.12% Dr. Sunil Sampat Chawale PPI(D) 192 0.12% B.D. Borkar IND 136 0.08% Gajbhiye Pramod Hiraman BSCP 113 0.07% Maraskolhe Bhojraj Isulal IND 87 0.05% Kalchuri Nilesh Paransingh

11. Bhandara-Gondiya is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in West India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.68% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 9.82%. The estimated literacy level of Bhandara-Gondiya is 84.68%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Nanabhau Falgunrao Patole of BJP won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 1,49,254 votes which was 12.47% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 50.63% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 26 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Patel Praful Manoharbhai of NCP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 2,51,915 votes which was 24.38% of the total votes polled. NCP had a vote share of 47.41% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 21 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 72.31% and in 2009, the constituency registered 71.23% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Bhandara-Gondiya was: Madhukarrao Yashwantrao Kukde (NCP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,41,257 men, 8,14,592 women and 3 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Bhandara-Gondiya is: 21.1833 80Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: भन्डारा-गोंदिया, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); ভান্ডারা-গোন্ডিয়া, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); भंडारा- गोदिया, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); ભંદારા ગોંડિયા, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); பண்டாரா கோண்டியோ, மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); భండారా గోందియా, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಭಂಡಾರ-ಗೊಂಡಿಯ, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); ഭണ്ഡാര-ഗോണ്ടിയ, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).