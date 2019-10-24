Bhandup West Election Results 2019 Live Updates (भांडुप): Ramesh Gajanan Korgaonkar Of Shiv Sena Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

157. Bhandup West (भांडुप), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra and is part of Mumbai North-East Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.71% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.82%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.91%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,82,605 eligible electors, of which 1,55,775 were male, 1,26,800 female and 30 voters of the third gender. A total of 107 service voters had also registered to vote.

Bhandup West Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SS 20703 39.52% Ramesh Gajanan Korgaonkar LEADING INC 15682 29.94% Koparkar Suresh Harishchandra MNS 11778 22.48% Sandeep Prabhakar Jalgaonkar VBA 2221 4.24% Satish Jaising Mane NOTA 1220 2.33% Nota BSP 515 0.98% Ravi Ashok Thate BMKP 162 0.31% Rupali Bapu Bhadke IND 103 0.20% Ankush Vasant Kurade

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,98,510 eligible electors, of which 1,67,234 were male, 1,31,255 female and 30 voters of the third gender. A total of 107 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,83,723.

Bhandup West has an elector sex ratio of 813.99.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Ashok Patil of SS won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 4772 votes which was 2.89% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 29.14% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Shishir Shinde of MNS won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 30943 votes which was 20.8% of the total votes polled in the constituency. MNS had a vote share of 45.91% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 157. Bhandup West Assembly segment of Mumbai North-East Lok Sabha constituency. Mumbai North-East Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 18 contestants and in 2009 elections 10 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 53.04%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 55.36%, while it was 52.44 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -2.32%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 284 polling stations in 157. Bhandup West constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 282.

Extent: 157. Bhandup West constituency comprises of the following areas of Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra: Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation (Part) - Ward No. 2384 (Part) - E.B. No. 119 to 123, and Ward No. 2385 (Part) - E.B. No. 108 to 110, 170 to 522, 640 to 687, 690 and 700 to 728.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Bhandup West is: 19.131 72.923.

