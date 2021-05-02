Bhangore Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Bhangore Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

148. Bhangore (भांगोर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Greater Kolkata region and South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Bhangore is part of 22. Jadavpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.94%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.57%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,71,859 eligible electors, of which 1,39,533 were male, 1,32,310 female and 16 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bhangore in 2021 is 948.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,34,029 eligible electors, of which 1,23,435 were male, 1,10,579 female and 15 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,87,371 eligible electors, of which 99,408 were male, 87,964 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bhangore in 2016 was 27. In 2011, there were 19.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Abdur Razzak Molla of TMC won in this seat by defeating Abdur Rasid Gazi of CPIM by a margin of 18,124 votes which was 8.8% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 49.57% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Badal Jamadar of CPIM won in this seat defeating Arabul Islam of TMC by a margin of 5,106 votes which was 2.95% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 47.33% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 148. Bhangore Assembly segment of Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Jadavpur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Jadavpur Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 4 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

Candidates 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Bhangore are: Karim Rezaul (TMC), Soumi Hati (BJP), Tapan Ghosh (SUCOIC), Md Nawsad Siddique (RSMP), Mirja Hasan (CPIMLRS), Ismail Molla (IND), Noushar Ali Molla (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 89.08%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 88.02%, while it was 92.83% in 2011.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 4 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 373 polling stations in 148. Bhangore constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 265. In 2011 there were 229 polling stations.

Extent:

148. Bhangore constituency comprises of the following areas of South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Bhangar – II 2. Jagulgachhi, Narayanpur and Pranganj GPs of CDB Bhangar-I. It shares an inter-state border with South 24 Parganas.

The total area covered by Bhangore is 177 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Bhangore is: 22°32’25.8"N 88°33’24.5"E.

