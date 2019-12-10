'Bhangra': On Citizenship Amendment Bill, Owaisi's Witty Explanation of BJP Politics

New Delhi: A day after Amit Shah spoke about rights of minorities in neighbouring countries, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday asked what have Muslims of India got to do with Afghanistan and Pakistan.

"Citizenship Amendment Bill means rebirth of Jinnah's thoughts. It is a 'jumla'," Owaisi said at the Network18's Lokmat Conclave in Mumbai. He further slammed the BJP over their "Bhangra politics".

"They write secular in common minimum programme, and then introduce a bill which is against secularism and Article 14. It is politics of opportunism," he added.

On Monday in Lok Sabha, Owaisi had alleged the bill was worse than the discriminatory laws brought by Hitler in Germany.

"The bill is against the Constitution.... It is a conspiracy to make Muslims stateless," Owaisi said during the debate in the Lower House, questioning the government as to why it had not included countries like China, which occupies parts of India and other countries. "Are you afraid of China?" he asked.

Amit Shah, however, defended the introduction of the Bill and said that the Congress had "divided" the country on the basis of religion that is why it was necessary to bring the bill and added that it was brought on the basis of reasonable classifications provided under the Constitution.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.