1-min read

'Bhangra': On Citizenship Amendment Bill, Owaisi's Witty Explanation of BJP Politics

Attacking the Congress and the NCP, he said despite fighting the elections against the Shiv Sena, the two parties joined hands with the saffron party for political gains.

News18.com

Updated:December 10, 2019, 6:14 PM IST
'Bhangra': On Citizenship Amendment Bill, Owaisi's Witty Explanation of BJP Politics
AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi tore a copy of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament on Monday. (Image : ANI/LSTV)

New Delhi: A day after Amit Shah spoke about rights of minorities in neighbouring countries, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday asked what have Muslims of India got to do with Afghanistan and Pakistan.

"Citizenship Amendment Bill means rebirth of Jinnah's thoughts. It is a 'jumla'," Owaisi said at the Network18's Lokmat Conclave in Mumbai. He further slammed the BJP over their "Bhangra politics".

"They write secular in common minimum programme, and then introduce a bill which is against secularism and Article 14. It is politics of opportunism," he added.

On Monday in Lok Sabha, Owaisi had alleged the bill was worse than the discriminatory laws brought by Hitler in Germany.

"The bill is against the Constitution.... It is a conspiracy to make Muslims stateless," Owaisi said during the debate in the Lower House, questioning the government as to why it had not included countries like China, which occupies parts of India and other countries. "Are you afraid of China?" he asked.

Amit Shah, however, defended the introduction of the Bill and said that the Congress had "divided" the country on the basis of religion that is why it was necessary to bring the bill and added that it was brought on the basis of reasonable classifications provided under the Constitution.

