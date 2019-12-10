'Bhangra': On Citizenship Amendment Bill, Owaisi's Witty Explanation of BJP Politics
Attacking the Congress and the NCP, he said despite fighting the elections against the Shiv Sena, the two parties joined hands with the saffron party for political gains.
AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi tore a copy of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament on Monday. (Image : ANI/LSTV)
New Delhi: A day after Amit Shah spoke about rights of minorities in neighbouring countries, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday asked what have Muslims of India got to do with Afghanistan and Pakistan.
"Citizenship Amendment Bill means rebirth of Jinnah's thoughts. It is a 'jumla'," Owaisi said at the Network18's Lokmat Conclave in Mumbai. He further slammed the BJP over their "Bhangra politics".
"They write secular in common minimum programme, and then introduce a bill which is against secularism and Article 14. It is politics of opportunism," he added.
On Monday in Lok Sabha, Owaisi had alleged the bill was worse than the discriminatory laws brought by Hitler in Germany.
"The bill is against the Constitution.... It is a conspiracy to make Muslims stateless," Owaisi said during the debate in the Lower House, questioning the government as to why it had not included countries like China, which occupies parts of India and other countries. "Are you afraid of China?" he asked.
Amit Shah, however, defended the introduction of the Bill and said that the Congress had "divided" the country on the basis of religion that is why it was necessary to bring the bill and added that it was brought on the basis of reasonable classifications provided under the Constitution.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Tech and Auto Awards Live
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Housefull 4 to Marjaavaan: Dullest Films of 2019 that Made Us Regret Buying Tickets
- Chhapaak Trailer: Deepika's Traumatic Journey as Acid Attack Survivor Will Give You Goosebumps
- Mizoram Volleyball Player Breastfeeds Baby on Field During Interval, Viral Photo Wins Internet
- Sara Ali Khan Almost Trips Dancing to Dheeme Dheeme, Kartik Aaryan Comes to Rescue
- Nike Joyride Dual Run Review: The Running Shoe Revolution is Truly Underway