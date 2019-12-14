Take the pledge to vote

Bharat Bachao Rally LIVE: Modi Wrecked Economy in 6 Months, Says Chidambaram at Cong's Mega Protest

The protest rally comes amid a crippling economic slowdown and raging protests across the Northeast and in West Bengal over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

December 14, 2019, 12:12 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress leaders led by interim party chief Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh are holding a 'Bharat Bachao' rally at Ramlila grounds to highlight the "divisive and disruptive" policies of the Narendra Modi government. The protest rally comes amid a crippling economic slowdown and raging protests across the Northeast and in West Bengal over the Citizenship Amendment Act. Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra has claimed that over 50,000 people from the city will take part in the protest.

- Among the first to address the rally is senior leader P Chidambaram, who was released on bail earlier this month after spending more than 100 days in Tihar Jail in the INX Media case. "In six months, the Narendra Modi government has completely wrecked the economy. There is one bad news every day," says Chidambaram.

- Chidambaram, former Union finance and home minister, also trained guns on finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. “The ministers are completely clueless. Yesterday, the finance minister said ‘everything's alright. We're on top of the world’. The only thing she didn't say was 'achhe din aane wale hain’.”

