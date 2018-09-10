English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amid Opposition's Bharat Bandh Over Rising Fuel Prices, Govt Says 'Solution Not in Our Hands'
The Modi government has worked a lot to bring down inflation and has achieved success as well, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, adding that inflation was 10.4 per cent between 2009-14 of UPA rule and is now 4.7 per cent.
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addressing a press conference on Monday
New Delhi: The BJP Monday said the problem being faced by the people because of rising fuel prices were momentary and caused by global factors. Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also hit out at the Congress and its allies, alleging that they resorted to violence during the Bharat Bandh due to lack of support from the masses.
He told the media here that the hike in oil prices was caused by limited supply. "We are standing with the people in their concern, but this is a problem whose solution is not in our hands," he said.
The Modi government has worked a lot to bring down inflation and has achieved success as well, Prasad said, adding that inflation was 10.4 per cent between 2009-14 of UPA rule and is now 4.7 per cent.
Calling the hike in prices of petroleum products a "momentary difficulty" due to the international crisis, Prasad also condemned incidents of violence during the Bharat Bandh.
"Why the people of India are indifferent to Bharat Bandh? They understand the rise in fuel prices, though temporary, is because of factors beyond the control of the Indian government and ordinary Indian," he said.
He said that in spite of some "momentary difficulty", the people don't support the bandh. "This is unnerving the Congress and other opposition parties. That is why they are resorting to violence. Bharat Bandh has been unsuccessful. We condemn the violence being used to instil fear among citizens across the country."
"The petroleum need of the global world today is under severe restrictions because of non-availability and limited supply. We are not trying to justify the price hike. The NDA government has been trying its best to contain inflation. It has succeeded on numerous fronts."
