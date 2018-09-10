English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bharat Bandh a Ploy to Divert Attention From National Herald Case, Says BJP; Congress Hits Back
Welcoming the Delhi High Court's order, BJP national spokesperson, Sambit Patra, said it was a "victory of common man."
Congress and BJP locked in a battle of words over the National Herald case.
New Delhi: As the Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed the pleas of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi against the reopening of their tax assessment for 2011-12, the party engaged in a war of words with the ruling BJP, who termed Monday’s Bharat Bandh a ploy to divert attention from the National Herald case.
The income tax cases against the Congress leaders have arisen from the probe into the private criminal complaint filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy before a trial court in connection with the National Herald case.
Congress hit back at the BJP and dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fight a "political battle" with Rahul Gandhi instead of seeking "petty revenge".
Congress communications' in-charge Randeep Surjewala claimed that the Modi government was "unnerved, perturbed and scared" by the "successful Bharat Bandh through which the people of India have sought accountability".
"They (the BJP) are now resorting to foolish press conferences by making stupid remarks that have no foundations. Perhaps in the history of this country such stupidity and foolishness may have never been committed by a ruling dispensation," Surjewala said.
Not just the Gandhis, the BJP spokesperson went on to attack former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and said he was complicit in the case and alleged that Congress has sold its conscience.
“They knew that they are going to lose the case in the Delhi High Court and that is the reason why today was the day they have given a call for the 'Bharat Bandh',” Patra said.
The Delhi High Court bench also dismissed the petition of Congress leader Oscar Fernandes on Monday who, too, had challenged the reopening of his tax assessment for the same year (2011-12).
The high court had on August 16 reserved its order on the pleas of the three leaders after the Income Tax Department had contended that Rahul Gandhi's tax assessment for 2011-12 was reopened as material facts were concealed.
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
