Bharat Bandh: Mamata Govt Backs Issues, But Says Will Maintain Public Services in West Bengal

Announcing this here, TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said the state government would not allow normal life to be paralysed during the "Bharat Bandh".

PTI

Updated:September 9, 2018, 11:48 PM IST
Bharat Bandh: Mamata Govt Backs Issues, But Says Will Maintain Public Services in West Bengal
File photo of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (PTI photo)
Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday said it supported the issues that had led the Opposition parties to call the September 10 "Bharat Bandh", but the West Bengal government would take all measures to maintain the public utility services on Monday as it was against the shutdown.

Announcing this here, TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said the state government would not allow normal life to be paralysed during the "Bharat Bandh".

He said the TMC differed on the issue of strike with the pro-bandh political parties, but added that it would take out protest marches across the state on Monday against the increasing prices of essential commodities like petrol, diesel, cooking gas and the falling value of rupee.

"We shall not allow normal life to be paralysed and the development process affected in the state. Steps have been taken to keep alive the entire transport system. Buses, trams and other modes of transport will ply smoothly. More number of state-run buses will ply on the day of the bandh," Chatterjee said.

Traders were asked to keep their establishments open on Monday and assured of all protective measures, the senior minister in the Mamata Banerjee cabinet said.

He added that the insurance companies had agreed to extend insurance benefits up to Rs 75,000 against damage of cars and other vehicles within 72 hours if police complaints were registered within 24 hours.

Chatterjee also promised all administrative measures to ensure that life remained normal in the state.

"We do not want the mandays and the development process to be hampered and the people to get disturbed due to the bandh," he said.

The state government has already issued an instruction for all government employees that no leave will be granted on September 10.

All state government offices will remain open on Monday and show-cause notices will be issued to the absent employees. Leave will be granted only on the grounds of hospitalisation and family bereavement, the government circular said.

The Kolkata Police and the state police have initiated measures to avoid any confrontation with the striking political parties and maintain all the public utility services.

