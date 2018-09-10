Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Monday lashed out at the Narendra Modi-led government, saying it has done a lot which is not in the interest of the nation and has now crossed all limits. He made these remarks at an opposition protest against rising fuel prices.“All political parties should keep their differences aside and work together to fight this government. All opposition parties uniting together here is significant and must be used to bring about a new movement to overthrow despotic Modi rule. The public is tired and angry, farmers are upset and youth are disturbed as they have no jobs. Modi government has not been able to fulfill any promises,” he said."Circumstances show that the situation has gone beyond control now. Farmers, businessmen, youth are facing crises in their respective fields. The government has failed miserably in fulfilling the promises made to common people."The time has come to change the party in the Centre and this will happen very soon," he said. “The parties opposing the present government should forget their differences and come together for maintaining the unity and secular identity of the country. We need to draw the collective benefit of the unity shown (here)," he said.The former prime minister along with UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi joined the protest march that started from Rajghat and culminated at Ramlila ground.The march as part of a nationwide protest, or ‘Bharat Bandh’, was led by Congress president Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders.The former Prime Minister appreciated the presence of around 20 political opposition parties joining the Congress in the protest against the government.He said it was a significant moment ahead of the general elections next year and "we should take advantage of this (unity) and bring about a movement" in the country.The protest was called by the Congress and Left parties against the spiralling cost of petrol and diesel which have reached record levels.