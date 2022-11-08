Rahul Gandhi Leads Bharat Jodo Yatra With Flaming Mashal in Hand as March Enters Maharashtra | WATCH

In a visually stunning display, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led the Bharat Jodo Yatra with flaming mashal (torch) in his hand followed by scores of other party leaders as the unity march entered the state of Maharashtra on Monday evening./

The 3,570-km-long yatra led by the Congress MP reached Deglur in central Maharashtra’s Nanded district from neighbouring Telangana. During his stay in the state, Gandhi will address two rallies as part of the cross-country march aimed at reviving the party.

Top Maharashtra Congress leaders, including the party’s state unit chief Nana Patole welcomed the yatra. The party’s state unit welcomed yatra participants at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue at Kalamandir in Deglur.

Addressing a gathering of party workers, Gandhi said his aim for the next 15 days is to listen to the voice of Maharashtra and also its pain.

Rahul Gandhi said his yatra, that started two months back from Kanniyakumari, conclude only in Srinagar after hoisting the tricolour.

“No force can stop this yatra,” said the former Congress president, whose party was a strong political force in Maharashtra for several decades and was a constituent of the three-party ruling coalition till June this year.

Gandhi said the aim of the yatra is to bind the country together and highlighted major issues before the country.

“Unemployment is on the rise in the country. The backbone of [generating] employment….the small and medium businesses, traders, farmers. That backbone was broken by policies of [Prime Minister] Narendra Modi ji like demonetisation and wrong implementation of the Goods and Service Tax,” he said.

Gandhi’s attack on the Centre came on the eve of the 6th anniversary of the demonetisation exercise which saw scrapping of old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 banknotes.

“The reality of India is that the country cannot give employment to its youth, even if it is willing. On one hand there is unemployment, on the other hand there is inflation,” he said, further attacking the Modi government.

(With PTI inputs)

