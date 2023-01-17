Rahul Gandhi's Security Breached in Punjab? Nope, It's 'Enthusiasm' for Bharat Jodo Yatra, Says Congress Scion

While everyone thought it’s another security breach at Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab when a man came and hugged Rahul Gandhi, the leader, however, debunked all such claims and said it’s “enthusiasm" in Bharat Jodo Yatra. In the video, the man can be seen hugging Gandhi while Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring trying to stop him. He was eventually pulled away by security personnel.

Later, while addressing the public, Rahul Gandhi said: “I saw the person, who came to hug me, I don’t know why you are calling it a lapse. There is a lot of enthusiasm in this Yatra and it happens. Security people checked him and he was just excited."

Inspector General of Police G S Dhillon said Gandhi had himself called the man and there was no security breach. Warring also said there was no breach of security and that the man was an overenthusiastic supporter of Gandhi.

“I have verified it. Rahul ji himself called him (the man) and then he tried to hug him (the Congress MP). After that (Amrinder Singh) Raja warring pushed him away as the yatra moves with a certain speed and it affects its movement," Dhillon said, adding there was nothing to suggest that it was a security breach.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Tanda on Tuesday morning as part of its Punjab leg, amid biting cold conditions.The Yatra will halt for the night at Mukerian.

The incident comes days after the Congress party’s multiple complaints alleging security breaches during the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Grand Old Party had in December raised the issue for the first time in a letter to the Home Ministry.

#WATCH | Punjab: A man tried to hug Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hoshiarpur, was later pulled away by workers.(Source: Congress social media) pic.twitter.com/aybyojZ1ps — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2023

The next day, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) responded to Congress’ concern over Rahul Gandhi’s security, informing that the Congress leader himself has violated “laid down guidelines" on several occasions. CRPF provides inner cordon of Rahul Gandhi’s Z-plus category security.

“Violations of laid down guidelines on the part of Rahul Gandhi have been observed on several occasions & this fact has been communicated to him from time to time," CRPF said on Thursday.

“Security arrangements have been fully made for Rahul Gandhi. It may be pointed out that during visits of the protectee the required security arrangements are made by the CRPF in coordination with state police & security agencies," the statement added.

