'Even if Gehlot Becomes Congress Prez, You Know Who’ll Run the Show': Captain As He Starts BJP Journey

Two days after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Captain Amarinder Singh, two-time former Punjab chief minister, in an interview with CNN-News18, questioned the need for Congress’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ and said it won’t help the party or Rahul Gandhi.

“At the first instance, why do you need a ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’? India is strongly united already and is going from strength to strength. Yes, you may need to unite the Congress and you should have named it appropriately. Maybe, it would have helped,” he said.

Singh joined the BJP on Monday in the presence of union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Kiren Rijiju, BJP leader Sunil Jakhar and Punjab unit chief Ashwani Sharma.

Singh also merged his newly-formed Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) with the saffron party.

ON FARMERS’ INTEREST

Responding to the Congress’s remarks that he “sold out Punjab and farmers’ interest”, Singh said: “Do I need a certificate from them? People of Punjab in general and the farmers, in particular, know my credentials. I was among the first ones to oppose the three farm laws and support farmers’ protests. I can be accused of anything, but certainly not of compromising Punjab and Punjabis’ interests.”

ON CONGRESS

When asked what he thinks of the Congress’s elections for the post of president, Captain said, “Won’t like to comment on that since, it is about a year now that I have left the party.”

You mean to say that it is all coordinated and ordained from 10 Janpath?

“You are wise enough to draw the right inferences. After all, it is not happening for the first time,” he said.

ON GEHLOT AND RAHUL

On the question on people’s minds that if Ashok Gehlot becomes the president, would he, and not the Gandhis, control the party, Singh said: “The answer lies in your question only. When questions are being raised about the actual authority of the president, it is obvious who will be running the show.”

Should Rahul Gandhi be made the president then?

“The best answer is given by Rahul himself, why are you asking me?”

On a parting note, when Singh was asked if Gehlot was a good choice, he said: “Good for whom? The Congress or….those who want him to be the president.”

