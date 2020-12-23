Bharatiya Tribal Party Withdraws Support to Ashok Gehlot Govt in Rajasthan

The Bharatiya Tribal Party on Wednesday withdrew support to the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan. The BTP, a Congress ally which supported Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during the revolt in his party earlier this year, was upset that the ruling party candidates chose BJP over it zila pramukh elections in tribal Dungarpur district, where the outfit is trying to expand its influence.

The BTP had supported the Ashok Gehlot government at the time of crisis but the Congress betrayed the party in the zila pramukh elections. The Congress joined hands with the BJP to prevent the BTP from forming the board in the Dungarpur zila parishad, therefore, we have decided to withdraw the support, party state president Velaram Ghoghra told PTI.

Ghoghra said the intimation about the withdrawal of support has been forwarded to the Rajasthan governor, chief minister and the assembly speaker. The party has two MLAs in the state and the withdrawal of support will have no impact on the stability of the Congress government, which enjoys the support of 105 MLAs in the assembly of 200.

The BJP has 71 MLAs, RLP 3, CPI (M) 2, BTP 2 and RLD 1. The state has 13 independent legislators and three seats are lying vacant. The BTP is trying to expand its influence in tribal-dominated southern Rajasthan.