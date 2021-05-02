Bharatpur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Bharatpur Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

69. Bharatpur (भरतपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and Murshidabad district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Bharatpur is part of 10. Baharampur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.56%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.53%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,42,261 eligible electors, of which 1,24,362 were male, 1,17,894 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bharatpur in 2021 is 948.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,15,850 eligible electors, of which 1,12,630 were male, 1,03,218 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,81,614 eligible electors, of which 94,503 were male, 87,111 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bharatpur in 2016 was 1,401. In 2011, there were 1,106.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Kamalesh Chatterjee (Gopal) of INC won in this seat by defeating Khadem A Dastegir (Khadu) of TMC by a margin of 11,017 votes which was 6.67% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 36.18% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Id Mohammad of RSP won in this seat defeating Daliya Begum of INC by a margin of 1,929 votes which was 1.3% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RSP had a vote share of 47.78% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 69. Bharatpur Assembly segment of Baharampur Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Baharampur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Baharampur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Bharatpur are: Iman Kalyan Mukherjee (BJP), Kamalesh Chatterjee (Gopal) (INC), Shyamapada Ghosh (BSP), Humayun Kabir (TMC), Badan Ghosh (AMB), Sajjad Hossain (AIMEIM), Basudeb Saha (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 77.73%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 76.63%, while it was 81.51% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 8 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 334 polling stations in 69. Bharatpur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 259. In 2011 there were 221 polling stations.

EXTENT:

69. Bharatpur constituency comprises of the following areas of Murshidabad district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Bharatpur-II, 2. Alugram, Amlai, Bharatpur, Sijgram and Talgram GPs of CDB Bharatpur-I. It shares an inter-state border with Murshidabad.

The total area covered by Bharatpur is 245 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Bharatpur is: 23°49’57.0"N 88°05’06.7"E.

