Bharatpur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Bharatpur (भरतपुर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

Updated:May 23, 2019, 5:44 AM IST
9. Bharatpur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Central Rajasthan region of Rajasthan in North India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.95% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 3.19%. The estimated literacy level of Bharatpur is 70.02%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) Detail Results
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Bahadur Singh Koli of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,45,468 votes which was 25.56% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 60.38% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 12 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Ratan Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 81,454 votes which was 14.52% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 53.73% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 14 contestants in 2009.

Bharatpur Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Purushottam Baba
IND
--
--
Sunil
Nota
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Tejveer Singh
IND
--
--
Ghanshyam Singh Yadav
BJP
--
--
Ranjeeta Koli
BSP
--
--
Suraj Pradhan Jatav
APOI
--
--
Mangal Ram Godra
INC
--
--
Abhijeet Kumar Jatav

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 57.00% and in 2009, the constituency registered 39.04% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Bharatpur was: Bahadur Singh Koli (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,10,990 men, 7,79,714 women and 1 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Bharatpur Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Bharatpur is: 27.2683 77.3641

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: भरतपुर, राजस्थान (Hindi); ভরতপুর, রাজস্থান (Bengali); भरतपूर, राजस्थान (Marathi); ભરતપુર, રાજસ્થાન (Gujarati); பரத்பூர், ராஜஸ்தான் (Tamil); భరత్ పూర్, రాజస్ధాన్ (Telugu); ಭರತ್​ಪುರ್, ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನ (Kannada); ഭാരത്പൂർ, രാജസ്ഥാൻ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist's hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
