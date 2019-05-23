Bharatpur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Bharatpur Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Purushottam Baba IND -- -- Sunil Nota -- -- Nota IND -- -- Tejveer Singh IND -- -- Ghanshyam Singh Yadav BJP -- -- Ranjeeta Koli BSP -- -- Suraj Pradhan Jatav APOI -- -- Mangal Ram Godra INC -- -- Abhijeet Kumar Jatav

9. Bharatpur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Central Rajasthan region of Rajasthan in North India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.95% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 3.19%. The estimated literacy level of Bharatpur is 70.02%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Bahadur Singh Koli of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,45,468 votes which was 25.56% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 60.38% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 12 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Ratan Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 81,454 votes which was 14.52% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 53.73% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 14 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 57.00% and in 2009, the constituency registered 39.04% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Bharatpur was: Bahadur Singh Koli (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,10,990 men, 7,79,714 women and 1 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Bharatpur is: 27.2683 77.3641Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: भरतपुर, राजस्थान (Hindi); ভরতপুর, রাজস্থান (Bengali); भरतपूर, राजस्थान (Marathi); ભરતપુર, રાજસ્થાન (Gujarati); பரத்பூர், ராஜஸ்தான் (Tamil); భరత్ పూర్, రాజస్ధాన్ (Telugu); ಭರತ್​ಪುರ್, ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನ (Kannada); ഭാരത്പൂർ, രാജസ്ഥാൻ (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)