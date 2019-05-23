English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bharatpur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Bharatpur (भरतपुर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
9. Bharatpur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Central Rajasthan region of Rajasthan in North India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.95% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 3.19%. The estimated literacy level of Bharatpur is 70.02%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Bahadur Singh Koli of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,45,468 votes which was 25.56% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 60.38% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 12 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Ratan Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 81,454 votes which was 14.52% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 53.73% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 14 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 57.00% and in 2009, the constituency registered 39.04% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Bharatpur was: Bahadur Singh Koli (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,10,990 men, 7,79,714 women and 1 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Bharatpur Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Bharatpur is: 27.2683 77.3641
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: भरतपुर, राजस्थान (Hindi); ভরতপুর, রাজস্থান (Bengali); भरतपूर, राजस्थान (Marathi); ભરતપુર, રાજસ્થાન (Gujarati); பரத்பூர், ராஜஸ்தான் (Tamil); భరత్ పూర్, రాజస్ధాన్ (Telugu); ಭರತ್ಪುರ್, ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನ (Kannada); ഭാരത്പൂർ, രാജസ്ഥാൻ (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
Bharatpur Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Purushottam Baba
IND
--
--
Sunil
Nota
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Tejveer Singh
IND
--
--
Ghanshyam Singh Yadav
BJP
--
--
Ranjeeta Koli
BSP
--
--
Suraj Pradhan Jatav
APOI
--
--
Mangal Ram Godra
INC
--
--
Abhijeet Kumar Jatav
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results