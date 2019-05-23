English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bharuch Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Broach): Mansukhbhai Dhanjibhai Vasava of BJP Wins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Bharuch (ભરૂચ) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
BJP
Mansukhbhai Dhanjibhai Vasava
BJP
Mansukhbhai Dhanjibhai Vasava
WON
22. Bharuch is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South Gujarat region of Gujarat in West India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.87% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 39.54%. The estimated literacy level of Bharuch is 79.25%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
Bharuch Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
637795
55.47%
Mansukhbhai Dhanjibhai Vasava
INC
303581
26.40%
Sherkhan Abdulsakur Pathan
BTP
144083
12.53%
Chhotubhai Amarsinh Vasava
IND
15110
1.31%
Sindha Kiritsinh Alias Jalamsinh Nathubava
IND
8155
0.71%
Vasava Navinbhai Himmatbhai
IND
8038
0.70%
Solanki Rajeshbhai Lallubhai
NOTA
6321
0.55%
Nota
BSP
6235
0.54%
Vasava Rajeshbhai Chimanbhai
IND
3833
0.33%
Vikramsinh Dalsukhbhai Gohil
IND
3829
0.33%
Sapa Rafikbhai Sulemanbhai
IND
2851
0.25%
Ashokchandra Bhikhubhai Parmar
SYVP
2135
0.19%
Pathan Salimkhan Sadikkhan
IND
2067
0.18%
Mukhtiyar Abdulrahim Shaikh (Bansimama)
IND
1510
0.13%
Patel Imran Umarjibhai
IND
1327
0.12%
Jitendra Parmar (Jitu Chowkidar)
BMP
1221
0.11%
Sukhdev Bhikhabhai Vasava
APDP
826
0.07%
Sabbirbhai Musabhai Patel
YJJP
808
0.07%
Vashi Narendrasinh Randhirsinh
In 2009, Mansukhbhai Dhanjibhai Vasava of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 27,232 votes which was 3.63% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 41.50% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 74.85% and in 2009, the constituency registered 57.14% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Bharuch was: Vasava Mansukhbhai Dhanjibhai (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,34,862 men, 6,82,658 women and 28 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Bharuch Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Bharuch is: 21.75 73
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: भरुच, गुजरात (Hindi); ভারুচ, গুজরাত (Bengali); भरुच, गुजरात (Marathi); ભરૂચ, ગુજરાત (Gujarati); பருச், குஜராத் (Tamil); భరూచ్, గుజరాత్ (Telugu); ಭರೂಚ್, ಗುಜರಾತ್ (Kannada); ബറൂച്ച്, ഗുജറാത്ത് (Malayalam).
