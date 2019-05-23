Bharuch Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Broach): Mansukhbhai Dhanjibhai Vasava of BJP Wins

live Status party name candidate name BJP Mansukhbhai Dhanjibhai Vasava BJP Mansukhbhai Dhanjibhai Vasava WON

Bharuch Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 637795 55.47% Mansukhbhai Dhanjibhai Vasava Won INC 303581 26.40% Sherkhan Abdulsakur Pathan BTP 144083 12.53% Chhotubhai Amarsinh Vasava IND 15110 1.31% Sindha Kiritsinh Alias Jalamsinh Nathubava IND 8155 0.71% Vasava Navinbhai Himmatbhai IND 8038 0.70% Solanki Rajeshbhai Lallubhai NOTA 6321 0.55% Nota BSP 6235 0.54% Vasava Rajeshbhai Chimanbhai IND 3833 0.33% Vikramsinh Dalsukhbhai Gohil IND 3829 0.33% Sapa Rafikbhai Sulemanbhai IND 2851 0.25% Ashokchandra Bhikhubhai Parmar SYVP 2135 0.19% Pathan Salimkhan Sadikkhan IND 2067 0.18% Mukhtiyar Abdulrahim Shaikh (Bansimama) IND 1510 0.13% Patel Imran Umarjibhai IND 1327 0.12% Jitendra Parmar (Jitu Chowkidar) BMP 1221 0.11% Sukhdev Bhikhabhai Vasava APDP 826 0.07% Sabbirbhai Musabhai Patel YJJP 808 0.07% Vashi Narendrasinh Randhirsinh

22. Bharuch is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South Gujarat region of Gujarat in West India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.87% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 39.54%. The estimated literacy level of Bharuch is 79.25%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Vasava Mansukhbhai Dhanjibhai of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,53,273 votes which was 14.46% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 51.77% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Mansukhbhai Dhanjibhai Vasava of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 27,232 votes which was 3.63% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 41.50% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 74.85% and in 2009, the constituency registered 57.14% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Bharuch was: Vasava Mansukhbhai Dhanjibhai (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,34,862 men, 6,82,658 women and 28 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Bharuch is: 21.75 73Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: भरुच, गुजरात (Hindi); ভারুচ, গুজরাত (Bengali); भरुच, गुजरात (Marathi); ભરૂચ, ગુજરાત (Gujarati); பருச், குஜராத் (Tamil); భరూచ్, గుజరాత్ (Telugu); ಭರೂಚ್​, ಗುಜರಾತ್ (Kannada); ബറൂച്ച്, ഗുജറാത്ത് (Malayalam).