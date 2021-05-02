Bhatar Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Bhatar Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

267. Bhatar (भतार), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Purba Bardhaman district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Bhatar is part of 39. Burdwan - durgapur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 31.74%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.15%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,46,506 eligible electors, of which 1,24,424 were male, 1,22,080 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bhatar in 2021 is 981.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,26,528 eligible electors, of which 1,15,778 were male, 1,10,750 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,97,674 eligible electors, of which 1,02,255 were male, 95,419 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bhatar in 2016 was 259. In 2011, there were 184.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Subhash Mondal of TMC won in this seat by defeating Bamacharan Banerjee of CPIM by a margin of 6,280 votes which was 3.18% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 46.86% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Banamali Hazra of TMC won in this seat defeating Konar Srijit of CPIM by a margin of 298 votes which was 0.17% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 47.29% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 267. Bhatar Assembly segment of Burdwan - durgapur Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Burdwan - durgapur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Burdwan - durgapur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 6 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Bhatar are: Adhikari Mangobinda (TMC), Nazrul Haque (CPIM), Mahendranath Kowar (BJP), Sukul Saren (BSP), Mainuddin Sah (LJP), Ayan Ghosh (IND), Nazrul Islam (IND), Somnath Sain (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 86.63%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 87.45%, while it was 89.79% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 6 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 344 polling stations in 267. Bhatar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 263. In 2011 there were 250 polling stations.

EXTENT:

267. Bhatar constituency comprises of the following areas of Purba Bardhaman district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Bhatar and 2. Kurman-I and Kshetia GPs of CDB Bardhaman-I. It shares an inter-state border with Purba Bardhaman.

The total area covered by Bhatar is 422 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Bhatar is: 23°24’55.4"N 87°53’51.4"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Bhatar results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here