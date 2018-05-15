Bhatkal Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's Sunil Biliya Naik Wins

Live Status BJP Sunil Biliya Naik Won

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) RESULTS 2018 The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Bhatkal (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Uttara Kannada district and Coastal Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Uttara Kannada Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 2,12,646 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,08,412 are male, 1,04,177 female and 1 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 96.04 and the approximate literacy rate is 83%IND won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 9,884 votes (7.35%) securing 27.74% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 70.97%.INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 12,166 votes (11.09%) registering 44.72% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 73.2%.