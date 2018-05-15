GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Bhatkal Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's Sunil Biliya Naik Wins

Live election result of 79 Bhatkal constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Bhatkal MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 7:48 PM IST
Live election result of 79 Bhatkal constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Bhatkal MLA.
Bhatkal (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Uttara Kannada district and Coastal Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Uttara Kannada Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,12,646 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,08,412 are male, 1,04,177 female and 1 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 96.04 and the approximate literacy rate is 83%
Live Status BJP Sunil Biliya Naik Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP8317250.14%Sunil Biliya Naik
INC7724246.56%Manklal Vaidya
NOTA19861.20%Nota
AIMEP14460.87%Gaphur Sab
IND9440.57%Rajesh Naik
IND5690.34%Abdul Rahiman
IND5270.32%Prakash Pinto

IND won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 9,884 votes (7.35%) securing 27.74% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 70.97%.

INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 12,166 votes (11.09%) registering 44.72% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 73.2%.

Check the table below for Bhatkal live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

