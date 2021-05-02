Bhatpara Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Bhatpara Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

105. Bhatpara (भतपारा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Bhatpara is part of 15. Barrackpore Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.85%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.95%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,53,823 eligible electors, of which 83,370 were male, 70,448 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bhatpara in 2021 is 845.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,44,737 eligible electors, of which 80,256 were male, 64,481 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,23,505 eligible electors, of which 72,918 were male, 50,587 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bhatpara in 2016 was 183. In 2011, there were 84.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Arjun Singh of TMC won in this seat by defeating Jitendra Shaw (Jitu) of IND by a margin of 28,935 votes which was 26.65% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 54.57% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Arjun Singh of TMC won in this seat defeating Nepaldeb Bhattacharyya of CPIM by a margin of 44,385 votes which was 47.04% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 70.94% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 105. Bhatpara Assembly segment of Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Barrackpore Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Barrackpore Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Bhatpara are: Ajay Kumar Ram (BSP), Jitendra Shaw (Jitu) (TMC), Dharmendra Shaw (INC), Pawan Kumar Singh (BJP), Partha Bhattacharyya (SUCOIC), Uday Veer Choudhury (IND), Vinod Kishor Verma (IND), Muneel Kumar Rajak (IND), Sabari Chowdhury (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 69.41%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 75.02%, while it was 76.42% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 6 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 209 polling stations in 105. Bhatpara constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 160. In 2011 there were 150 polling stations.

EXTENT:

105. Bhatpara constituency comprises of the following areas of North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal: Ward No.1 to 17 of Bhatpara (M). It shares an inter-state border with North 24 Parganas.

The total area covered by Bhatpara is 10 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Bhatpara is: 22°50’53.9"N 88°23’16.4"E.

