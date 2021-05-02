Bhavani Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Bhavani Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

104. Bhavani (भवानी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Erode district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Bhavani is part of 18. Tiruppur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.01%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.96%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,38,667 eligible electors, of which 1,17,253 were male, 1,21,406 female and 8 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bhavani in 2021 is 1035.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,28,069 eligible electors, of which 1,13,775 were male, 1,14,289 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,96,160 eligible electors, of which 99,687 were male, 96,472 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bhavani in 2016 was 84. In 2011, there were 84.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Karuppanan K C of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Sivakumar N of DMK by a margin of 24,887 votes which was 13.17% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 45.38% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Narayanan.P.G of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Mahendran.K.S of PMK by a margin of 28,041 votes which was 17.47% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 54.28% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, CPI got the most votes in 104. Bhavani Assembly segment of Tiruppur Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Tiruppur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and CPI won the Tiruppur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 16 contestants and there were 14 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Bhavani are: Karuppanan K C (AIADMK), Gopal M (BSP), Durairaj K P (DMK), Ammasai K (KDMMK), Sadhanandham K (MNM), Sathya M (NTK), Radhakrishnan M (AMMK), Janarthanam R P (TMTK), Abdul Kadher A (IND), Appichi T K (IND), Karthikeyan P (IND), Satheesh Kumar P (IND), Perumal V M (IND), Stanley G (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 83.5%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 82.88%, while it was 81.82% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 104. Bhavani constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 272. In 2011 there were 232 polling stations.

EXTENT:

104. Bhavani constituency comprises of the following areas of Erode district of Tamil Nadu: Bhavani Taluk (Part) Illippili, Kannapalli, Attavanaipudur, Mukasipudur, Patlur, Oddapalayam, Paruvachi, Punnam, Mylambadi, Kalbavi, Kurichi, Poonachi, Boothapadi, Singampettai, Padavalkalvai, Kadappanallur, Kesarimangalam, Sanyasipatti, Varadanallur, Thalakulam, Bhavani, Oricheri, Vairamangalam, Alathur, Kavandapadi, Odathurai, Andikulam, Urachikottai, Chinnapuliyur, Periyapuliyur and Settipalayam villages. Nerunjipettai (TP), Ammapettai (TP), Olagadam (TP), Appakudal (TP), Jambai (TP), Bhavani (M) and Salangapalayam (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Erode.

The total area covered by Bhavani is 407 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Bhavani is: 11°31’27.1"N 77°38’50.3"E.

