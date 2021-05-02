Bhavanisagar Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Bhavanisagar Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

107. Bhavanisagar (भवानीसागर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Erode district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with Karnataka (Chamrajnagar District). Bhavanisagar is part of 19. Nilgiris Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.75%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.96%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,60,249 eligible electors, of which 1,27,274 were male, 1,32,965 female and 10 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bhavanisagar in 2021 is 1045.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,39,778 eligible electors, of which 1,18,842 were male, 1,20,920 female and 16 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,99,497 eligible electors, of which 1,01,227 were male, 98,268 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bhavanisagar in 2016 was 38. In 2011, there were 36.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Eswaran.S of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Sathya.R of DMK by a margin of 13,104 votes which was 6.67% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 42.23% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Sundaram P.L of CPI won in this seat defeating Logeswari R of DMK by a margin of 19,403 votes which was 11.87% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPI had a vote share of 50.69% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 107. Bhavanisagar Assembly segment of Nilgiris Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Nilgiris Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Nilgiris Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 14 contestants and there were 11 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Bhavanisagar are: G Sakthivel (BSP), P L Sundaram (CPI), A Bannari (AIADMK), Ramesh G (DMDK), Karthikkumar K (MNM), V Sangeetha (NTK)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 77.37%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 81.97%, while it was 82.03% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 107. Bhavanisagar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 289. In 2011 there were 242 polling stations.

EXTENT:

107. Bhavanisagar constituency comprises of the following areas of Erode district of Tamil Nadu: Sathyamangalam Taluk (Part) Arulavadi, Mallankuli, Dhoddahajanur, Chikkahajanur, Talavadi, Marur, Iggalore, Thingalur, Koothampalayam, Gundri, Guthiyalathur, Hassanur, Neithalapuram, Theiginarai, Karalavadi, Madahalli, Byannapuram, Panahahalli, Erahanahalli, Dhoddamudukkarai, Gettavadi, Kongahalli, Talamalai, Dasaripalayam, Chikkarasampalayam, Pattavarthiayyampalayam, Rajan Nagar, Pudupeerkadavu, Punkar, Kothamangalam, Ikkaraithathapalli, Baguthampalayam, Ikkarainegamam, Komarapalayam, Malayadipudur, Alathucombai, Sadamugai, Konamoolai, Akkarainegamam, Boosaripalayam, Akkaraithathapalli, Dhoddampalayam, Mudukkanthurai, Thoppampalayam, Karidoddampalayam, Shenbagapudur, Indiampalayam, Makinancombai, Arasur, Ukkaram, Vinnappalli, Kurumbapalayam, Ayyampalayam, Periyakallipatti, Panayampalli, Sunkakaranpalayam, Pungampalli, Thatchuperumapalayam, Nallur, Marayeepalayam, Madampalayam and Punjaipuliampatti villages. Kembanaikkenpalayam (TP), Sathyamangalam (M), Ariyappampalayam (TP), Bhavanisagar (TP) and Punjaipuliampatti (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Erode.

The total area covered by Bhavanisagar is 2251 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Bhavanisagar is: 11°33’51.8"N 77°08’42.7"E.

