Bhavnagar Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

Bhavnagar Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SVPP -- -- Sondharva Bharatbhai Kanjibhai IND -- -- Chauhan Ajaykumar Ramratansinh (Amit Chauhan) IND -- -- Champaben Zaverbhai Chauhan IND -- -- Sitapara Sagarbhai Bhurabhai JSVP -- -- Ramdevsinh Bharatsinh Zala VPRP -- -- Dhapa Dharamshibhai Ramjibhai IND -- -- Hareshbhai Babubhai Vegad (Harabhai) NOTA -- -- Nota BJP -- -- Dr.Bharatiben Dhirubhai Shiyal Leading BSP -- -- Vijaykumar Ramabhai Makadiya INC -- -- Patel Manharbhai Nagjibhai (Vasani)

15. Bhavnagar is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Saurashtra region of Gujarat in West India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.66% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.34%. The estimated literacy level of Bhavnagar is 76.8%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiben Dhirubhai Shiyal of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,95,488 votes which was 25.34% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 47.13% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 16 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Rajendrasinh Ghanshyamsinh Rana (Rajubhai Rana) of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 5,893 votes which was 0.94% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 34.20% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 57.58% and in 2009, the constituency registered 45.16% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Bhavnagar was: Bharatiben Dhirubhai Shiyal (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,34,571 men, 7,59,936 women and 24 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Bhavnagar is: 21.7719 72.1416Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: भावनगर, गुजरात (Hindi); ভাবনগর, গুজরাত (Bengali); भावनगर, गुजरात (Marathi); ભાવનગર, ગુજરાત (Gujarati); பவநகர், குஜராத் (Tamil); భావనగర్, గుజరాత్ (Telugu); ಭಾವ್​ನಗರ್, ಗುಜರಾತ್ (Kannada); ഭാവ്നഗർ, ഗുജറാത്ത് (Malayalam).