Bhavnagar Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Bhavnagar (ભાવનગર) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
15. Bhavnagar is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Saurashtra region of Gujarat in West India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.66% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.34%. The estimated literacy level of Bhavnagar is 76.8%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiben Dhirubhai Shiyal of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,95,488 votes which was 25.34% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 47.13% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 16 contestants in 2014.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 57.58% and in 2009, the constituency registered 45.16% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Bhavnagar was: Bharatiben Dhirubhai Shiyal (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,34,571 men, 7,59,936 women and 24 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Bhavnagar Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Bhavnagar is: 21.7719 72.1416
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: भावनगर, गुजरात (Hindi); ভাবনগর, গুজরাত (Bengali); भावनगर, गुजरात (Marathi); ભાવનગર, ગુજરાત (Gujarati); பவநகர், குஜராத் (Tamil); భావనగర్, గుజరాత్ (Telugu); ಭಾವ್ನಗರ್, ಗುಜರಾತ್ (Kannada); ഭാവ്നഗർ, ഗുജറാത്ത് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
BJP
Dr.Bharatiben Dhirubhai Shiyal
BJP
Dr.Bharatiben Dhirubhai Shiyal
LEADING
Bhavnagar Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SVPP
--
--
Sondharva Bharatbhai Kanjibhai
IND
--
--
Chauhan Ajaykumar Ramratansinh (Amit Chauhan)
IND
--
--
Champaben Zaverbhai Chauhan
IND
--
--
Sitapara Sagarbhai Bhurabhai
JSVP
--
--
Ramdevsinh Bharatsinh Zala
VPRP
--
--
Dhapa Dharamshibhai Ramjibhai
IND
--
--
Hareshbhai Babubhai Vegad (Harabhai)
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BJP
--
--
Dr.Bharatiben Dhirubhai Shiyal
BSP
--
--
Vijaykumar Ramabhai Makadiya
INC
--
--
Patel Manharbhai Nagjibhai (Vasani)
