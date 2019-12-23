Bhawanathpur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

81. Bhawanathpur (भवनाथपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Jharkhand region and Garhwa (गढ़वा) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the Palamu (पलामू) division. Bhawanathpur is part of 13. Palamu Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.71% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 45.37%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 62.18%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 3,78,004 eligible electors, of which 2,01,992 were male, 1,76,012 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Bhawanathpur, there are 15490 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 8846 are male, 6644 are female and 0 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 5503 voters in the 80+ age category and 5416 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

Bhawanathpur Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP -- -- Bhanu Pratap Shahi JVMP -- -- Vijay Kumar Keshri TMC -- -- Kanhya Chaubey INC -- -- Kedar Prasad Yadav CPI -- -- Rameshwar Prasad Akela BSP -- -- Sogra Bibi SP -- -- Anup Kumar Tiwari CPI(ML)R -- -- Ekbal Singh JJPA -- -- Nityanand Pathak CPI(ML)(L) -- -- Barun Bihari Janata Party -- -- Munna Prasad AAP -- -- Rajendra Paswan SUCOI(C) -- -- Rambinay Vishwakarma LJP -- -- Rekha Choubey VPI -- -- Lavkus Prajapati JD(U) -- -- Shakuntala Devi IND -- -- Anant Pratap Deo IND -- -- Abhay Kumar Pandey IND -- -- Arundev Kumar Gupta IND -- -- Kishun Ram IND -- -- Priyanka Devi IND -- -- Bhanu Ram IND -- -- Manish Kumar IND -- -- Ram Naresh Yadav IND -- -- Ram Lal Dinakar IND -- -- Rupesh Kumar IND -- -- Shanker Priya Ram IND -- -- Shiv Kumar Uraon

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 3,10,943 eligible electors, of which 1,67,173 were male, 1,43,770 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,54,216.

Bhawanathpur has an elector sex ratio of 871.38.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Bhanu Pratap Shahi of NSAM won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 2661 votes which was 1.26% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NSAM had a vote share of 27.79% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of INC won in this seat by defeating the NSAM candidate by a margin of 22,168 votes which was 14.06% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 34.68% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 81. Bhawanathpur Assembly segment of Palamu Lok Sabha constituency. Palamu Parliament seat was won by BJP's Vishnu Dayal Ram.

Number of contestants: A total of 28 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 18 contestants and in 2009 elections 25 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 67.34%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 68.16%, while it was 62.03% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Saturday, November 30, 2019 in Phase 1 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 502 polling stations in 81. Bhawanathpur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 351.

Extent: 81. Bhawanathpur constituency comprises of the following areas of Garhwa district of Jharkhand: Bhawanathpur and Nagar Untari police stations and Gram Panchayats Jarhi, Balekhar, Raro, Sonehara and Dandai in Garhwa police station in Garhwa sub-division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Bhawanathpur is: 24.2918 83.5604.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Bhawanathpur results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.