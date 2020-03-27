Bhilwara a Trouble Spot For Us, We Must Unite to Win Battle on Coronavirus: Sachin Pilot

New Delhi: Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said Bhilwara, from where the state’s first coronavirus death was reported on Thursday and which saw a number of medical practitioners getting infected, has been a concern for the administration in its fight against the pandemic.

The senior Congress leader said the medical staff at a private clinic in Bhilawra got infected from a patient who had travel history and all steps are being taken to deal with the crisis.

“Bhilwara has been a trouble spot for us. We have screened every suspect -- almost the entire Bhilwara. We are doing the best we can,” Pilot told News18.

Stating that this is one the biggest crisis the world is facing, he said, “It is important for us to keep our political and regional differences aside and come together. This is the time to unite. It’s the time to be the best of us.”

“Rajasthan was the first to implement a lockdown on March 22. We are taking all measures to ensure that COViD-19 is contained in the state. We are focusing on getting supplies to the most poor and vulnerable. We have received tremendous support from people, NGOs and good Samaritans.”

When asked the cases of alleged police excesses, Pilot said strict measures have to be taken in the interest of public safety.

“People of Rajasthan have responded very well to the lockdown call. They understand now its importance and are abiding largely. If there are some instances, they need to be dealt with force because this is crucial for public safety. Even a few people can lead to a big trouble in the case of this virus. Strict measures are a must.”

Regarding the Centre’s relief package announced earlier in the day and over the last two days, Pilot said only time can say it is good enough for the entire nation, adding that the same needs to reach the beneficiaries.

“The numbers are great, but time will tell if they are good enough. But it is important to implement them on the ground, important for that relief to reach the poor person. States have a crucial role to play. I’m sure and hopeful the Centre will provide us with all the help we ask. It’s time for all of us to put a united stand. India will win,” the Congress leader said.

He also urged people to stay at home during the lockdown irrespective of their political or religious identity.

“The next week is crucial and we must all do our part. This virus doesn’t discriminate on the basis of caste, creed, religion or political party. All political leaders must keep their differences aside and come together. We will win. Request everyone to stay at home,” he added.