Bhim Army All Set to Launch Political Party on March 15, Birth Anniversary of BSP Founder Kanshi Ram

Lucknow: The Bhim Army led by Chandra Shekhar Aazad is all set to take its political plunge on March 15, the birth anniversary of Kanshi Ram- founder of the Bahujan Samaj Party. Aazad's new political party will be launched in the national capital amid senior post holders of the Bhim Army and politicians from other political parties.

The launch date for the new political party has been carefully and strategically chosen by the Bhim Army in order to woo the Dalit community. As of now, there are three names under consideration for the party names including Aazad Bahujan Party, Bahujan Awaam Party and Azam Samaj Party. Out of these names, the final name of the party could be ‘Azad Samaj Party’, revealed sources.

Speaking to News18, Spokesperson of Bhim Army, Kush said, “The preparations are being finalised for the party's launch on March 15, 2020. It is also the birth anniversary of Kanshi Ram, who had given a new ray of hope to Bahujans of the country. Leaders from other political parties are also coming to join the party that will be floated by Bhim Army.” Soon after the launch, a membership drive will be launched in several parts of the country and the manifesto pf the party will be finalised soon, he added.

Meanwhile, the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party is keeping a close eye on the activities of Bhim Army and a key meeting has been called in this regard in April first week. Sources revealed that the major cause of concern for the BSP was the Bhim Army’s appeal among youngsters and some leaders from the Dalit fraternity. To overcome Bhim Army's growing popularity, a new strategy is also being discussed in the BSP to counter the affect on youngsters from the Dalit community.

BSP has also allegedly asked its workers to celebrate the birth anniversary of the BSP founder Kanshi Ram across the state with much fervour. The launch of Bhim Army’s political wing has been in pipeline as, during a recent visit to the state capital on March 2, Chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad had hinted that he will be launching a new political party soon. He added that his party will be contesting the upcoming 2022 state assembly polls.

Aazad had also met former BJP ally and Chief of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, Om Prakash Rajbhar which speculated the possibility of him joining the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha ahead of 2022 state assembly polls.